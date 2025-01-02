“Diia is among the top three most popular apps between Facebook and ChatGPT

The Diia app remains among the most popular apps among Ukrainians. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, UNN reports.

"In 2024, Diia was between Facebook and ChatGPT. Also, the search query "action" in the storages is growing. Our plan to develop the app in 2025 is guaranteed to support the trend," the minister said.

Tik Tok, Telegram, Temu, Whatsapp Messenger, and Instagram took the top positions in the ranking of the most popular apps among Ukrainian users.

Recall

The Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to add to Diia the ability to provide feedback on the work of government agencies through a voice assistant. Fedorov said that the system will use AI to categorize citizens' appeals.