Facebook and Instagram: an expert on the main channels of fake advertising distribution last year

11:57 AM • 51665 views

09:54 AM • 100206 views

09:29 AM • 103768 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120086 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101304 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127160 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103117 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113255 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116874 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160653 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104672 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100785 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 76740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108999 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103328 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120086 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127160 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160653 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150888 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183040 views
Actual people
Actual places
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103328 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108999 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137559 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139340 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167204 views
Facebook and Instagram: an expert on the main channels of fake advertising distribution last year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 142197 views

The ESET expert spoke about the main channels of fake advertising on social networks. Over the past six months, the number of phishing threats has increased by 335%, with more than 100 new fraudulent addresses being discovered every day.

In 2024, Facebook and Instagram were the main distribution channels for fake ads, but many posts were also shared on Messenger and Threads. The main goal of fraudsters is to lure victims to phishing websites that collect their personal information. This was reported to UNN by Nikita Veselkov, head of ESET's SOC team for cybercrime and digital threats in Ukraine.

 In 2024, social media was flooded with fraudulent ads promoting "secret" investment opportunities, "miracle" dietary supplements, and legal assistance. To make these  offers more convincing, attackers disguise themselves as brands of local and global companies or use  artificially intelligent dipshots of famous personalities allegedly recommending the advertised products

- Veselkov said.

According to him, the main goal of fraudsters is to lure victims to phishing websites that collect their personal information.

"This information is then used to extort money from victims. The detection of one such threat, according to ESET telemetry, has increased by 335% over the past six months. In May-November 2024, ESET products blocked more than 8,500 domains and tens of thousands of access attempts. On average, ESET systems detected more than 100 such new addresses every day," Veselkov said.

The expert named the main channels of distribution of fake advertising.

"The main distribution channels for these fake ads were Facebook and Instagram, but according to the advertising information available in the Meta Ad Library, many posts were also distributed via Messenger and Threads," Veselkov said.

In addition, he noted that  fraudulent ads appeared on the X and YouTube platforms.

 "TikTok has continued to spread messages with phishing links, for example, to get a verification badge or increase the number of followers, bot accounts to steal data from the account , advertising malicious sites or applications, and fake profiles of public people," the expert said.

Has your account been hacked? Cyberpolice explained what to do24.10.24, 19:57 • 21354 views

Veselkov explained how to avoid becoming a victim of phishing fraud.

"To avoid such threats, first of all, enable two-factor authentication in all social networks, which will prevent an attacker from gaining access to your account in case of login data theft. Also, be careful with tempting offers, follow only verified celebrity accounts, do not click on suspicious links and do not enter confidential data on unknown sites," Veselkov said.

He also noted that children remain an attractive target for social media fraudsters due to their gullibility.

"That's why we should teach children not to click on shocking headlines about influencers and links to receive gifts from unknown senders, and not to trust offers to buy expensive things at fairly low prices," Veselkov said.

Recruitment of teenagers for sabotage: cyber police explained how to protect children from the influence of Russian special services12.08.24, 16:17 • 18872 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
tiktokTikTok
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube
facebookFacebook
instagramInstagram

Contact us about advertising