Has your account been hacked? Cyberpolice explained what to do
Kyiv • UNN
Cyberpolice experts provided detailed instructions on how to identify signs of account hacking. Step-by-step actions to protect and restore access to compromised accounts are presented.
The cyber police gave advice on what to do if your account is hacked and how to protect your data, UNN reports.
SIGNS OF ACCOUNT HACKING
Change settings or profile information without your permission
Third-party devices appear in the list of active sessions
Disappearance, change, or appearance of unfamiliar content or messages
WHAT TO DO IF YOUR ACCOUNT HAS BEEN HACKED BUT YOU STILL HAVE ACCESS
Change your password
Remove third-party devices from the active list
Undo unwanted changes to your settings
Change the same or compromised passwords in other accounts
Enable two-factor authentication
Warn your contacts about possible fraudulent messages
HOW TO PROTECT YOUR ACCOUNT
Create a strong password (12+ characters, letters, numbers, special characters)
Check connected devices regularly
Use and update only licensed software in a timely manner
Enable notifications about suspicious activity on your account
To create a strong password, you can use the Cyberpolice password generation service.
