02:39 PM • 102197 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102765 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110756 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113344 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135263 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 104507 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137985 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103853 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113500 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117024 views

Popular news
February 28, 09:03 AM • 122699 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 79861 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 117821 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 53635 views
02:48 PM • 56982 views
02:39 PM • 102197 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135263 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137985 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 169124 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 158744 views
03:20 PM • 37420 views
02:48 PM • 56982 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 117821 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 122699 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 141167 views
Facebook, X, YouTube agree to new rules to combat hate speech in the EU

Facebook, X, YouTube agree to new rules to combat hate speech in the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24730 views

Facebook, X, YouTube, and other tech companies have joined the EU's updated code of conduct on combating hate speech. The companies pledged to respond to complaints faster and implement automatic tools to detect harmful content.

Facebook, owned by Meta, Elon Musk's X, Google's YouTube and other tech companies have agreed to fight hate speech on the Internet more actively as part of an updated code of conduct that will now be integrated into EU technology rules. Reuters writes about this with reference to the European Commission, UNN reports.

Details

"There is no place for illegal hate in Europe, neither offline nor online. I welcome the commitment of stakeholders to a strengthened Code of Conduct under the Digital Services Act (DSA)," EU Commissioner for Technology Genna Virkkunen said in a statement.

Other companies that have joined the voluntary code, created in May 2016, include Dailymotion, Instagram, Jeuxvideo.com, LinkedIn, Microsoft services, Snapchat, Rakuten Viber, TikTok, and Twitch.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) obliges tech companies to take a more active role in combating illegal and harmful content. European officials emphasize that the implementation of the updated code may affect how regulators will monitor compliance with the law.

According to the new terms, companies must allow specialized non-profit or government organizations to control the process of reviewing hate speech reports. They are also obliged to process at least two-thirds of such reports from these organizations within 24 hours.

The tech giants are expected to implement automatic tools to detect hate speech and report on the role of algorithms and recommendation systems in the spread of illegal content before it is removed.

In addition, companies are expected to provide data by country, disaggregating it by hate speech categories such as race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

Meta will allow users to accuse LGBTQ people of mental disorders09.01.25, 20:12

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
