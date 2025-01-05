American podcaster Lex Friedman recorded an interview with Zelenskyy

American blogger Lex Friedman recorded a three-hour podcast with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Friedman reported this on the social network X, UNN reports.

I had a great conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The podcast episode will be released on Monday. It's over 3 hours long, - the post says.

Addendum

At the end of November last year, the President of Ukraine agreed to an interview with Lex Friedman, whose conversations on YouTube have more than 800 million views. The meeting will take place in Ukraine with the podcaster, who has interviewed Trump and Musk.

As UNN previously reported , American podcast host Lex Friedman, who has agreed to an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expects to conduct it in Russian, as he does not yet speak Ukrainian.