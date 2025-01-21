ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Former host of Medvedchuk and Muraiev channels arrested with bail set at 12 million

Former host of Medvedchuk and Muraiev channels arrested with bail set at 12 million

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on Max Nazarov in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 12 million. The SBU suspects him of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv remanded the former host of Nash and NewsOne TV channels Max Nazarov in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 12 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

"At the request of prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 12 million was imposed on a former host of one of the sanctioned TV channels suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

Addendum

The SBU served a notice of suspicion to the former host of Medvedchuk and Muraiev's channels, Max Nazarov (real name Nazar Diorditsa).

The Security Service of Ukraine collected evidence and obtained independent expert opinions confirming the anti-Ukrainian activities of the former host of the sanctioned TV channels.

After the outbreak of a full-scale war, the defendant created his own channel on the YouTube video hosting service, where he continued to spread the Kremlin's narratives, the case file says.

Nazarov regularly invited pro-Russian "political experts" to his broadcasts. On January 18, the SBU conducted searches at Max Nazarov's place.

