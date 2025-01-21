Former host of Medvedchuk and Muraiev channels arrested with bail set at 12 million

The Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv remanded the former host of Nash and NewsOne TV channels Max Nazarov in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 12 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

"At the request of prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 12 million was imposed on a former host of one of the sanctioned TV channels suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

Addendum

The SBU served a notice of suspicion to the former host of Medvedchuk and Muraiev's channels, Max Nazarov (real name Nazar Diorditsa).

The Security Service of Ukraine collected evidence and obtained independent expert opinions confirming the anti-Ukrainian activities of the former host of the sanctioned TV channels.

After the outbreak of a full-scale war, the defendant created his own channel on the YouTube video hosting service, where he continued to spread the Kremlin's narratives, the case file says.

Nazarov regularly invited pro-Russian "political experts" to his broadcasts. On January 18, the SBU conducted searches at Max Nazarov's place.