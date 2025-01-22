Will compete with the iPhone 16: Samsung will present the Galaxy S25 today

Today, on January 22, Samsung plans to introduce a new line of Galaxy S smartphones that will compete with the Iphone 16. It is planned to introduce the Samsung Galaxy S25 and various versions of this smartphone. This is stated on the company's website, UNN reports.

Details

According to Samsung's official website, the presentation of the new phones will take place on Wednesday, January 22, on the company's official YouTube channel. The presentation will be held under the slogan "The next evolution of Galaxy AI".

It is rumored that 4 models are planned to be presented at once - Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and S25 Slim.

Android Headlines reports that the Galaxy S25 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, 120 Hz, and the main improvement over the Galaxy S24 will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with at least 12 GB of RAM. The phone will have three cameras of 50, 12 and 10 megapixels, and the battery will have a capacity of 4000 mAh.

The Galaxy S25+ will have a 6.7-inch WQHD+ screen, 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM, and a 4900 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the only one in the series to receive a titanium frame - the two younger models will have aluminum frames. The smartphone will come with a 6.9-inch display, 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. The phone is equipped with a camera with sensors of 200, 50, 50 and 10 megapixels.

Smartphones will receive a number of AI functions, including Now Brief, which will provide a summary of useful information.

Recall

In September, Apple presented the new iPhone 16 with an aluminum body, A18 chip, and a new Capture Button. The model is available in two sizes, has improved screen protection, and a 48-megapixel camera.