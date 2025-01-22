Will compete with the iPhone 16: Samsung will present the Galaxy S25 today

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 120991 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112412 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120415 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122055 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150988 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107138 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149490 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104076 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113680 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Will compete with the iPhone 16: Samsung will present the Galaxy S25 today

Will compete with the iPhone 16: Samsung will present the Galaxy S25 today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36404 views

Samsung will introduce four new models of Galaxy S25 smartphones with improved features and AI functions. The flagship Ultra model will have a titanium frame and a 200MP camera.

Today, on January 22, Samsung plans to introduce a new line of Galaxy S smartphones that will compete with the Iphone 16. It is planned to introduce the Samsung Galaxy S25 and various versions of this smartphone. This is stated on the company's website, UNN reports.

Details

According to Samsung's official website, the presentation of the new phones will take place on Wednesday, January 22, on the company's official YouTube channel. The presentation will be held under the slogan "The next evolution of Galaxy AI".

It is rumored that 4 models are planned to be presented at once - Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and S25 Slim.

Android Headlines reports that the Galaxy S25 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, 120 Hz, and the main improvement over the Galaxy S24 will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with at least 12 GB of RAM. The phone will have three cameras of 50, 12 and 10 megapixels, and the battery will have a capacity of 4000 mAh.

Image

The Galaxy S25+ will have a 6.7-inch WQHD+ screen, 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM, and a 4900 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the only one in the series to receive a titanium frame - the two younger models will have aluminum frames. The smartphone will come with a 6.9-inch display, 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. The phone is equipped with a camera with sensors of 200, 50, 50 and 10 megapixels.

Smartphones will receive a number of AI functions, including Now Brief, which will provide a summary of useful information.

Recall

In September, Apple presented the new iPhone 16 with an aluminum body, A18 chip, and a new Capture Button. The model is available in two sizes, has improved screen protection, and a 48-megapixel camera.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Technologies
apple-incApple Inc.
youtubeYouTube

