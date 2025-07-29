Germany plans to double its defense budget to 162 billion euros by 2029 29 July 2025

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
06:30 AM • 4912 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
05:00 AM • 9378 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 25028 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 99297 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 67667 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 125544 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 66859 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 60301 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 51281 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 44405 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
67%
743mm
Popular news
"Aeroflot" uses outdated Windows XP, and the CEO hasn't changed his password for three years - "Belarusian Cyberpartisans"July 28, 10:26 PM • 4340 views
Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceledJuly 28, 11:21 PM • 14041 views
ISW: Putin will not make concessions in the war to avoid questioning the expediency of the military campaign in UkraineJuly 29, 12:18 AM • 14103 views
Shooting in downtown New York: policeman among the woundedJuly 29, 12:46 AM • 5712 views
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damagedJuly 29, 01:17 AM • 17205 views
Publications
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare06:30 AM • 4920 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 99301 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 95562 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 111115 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 125549 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernivtsi Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 78039 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 132791 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 70892 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 70349 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 65420 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
B61 nuclear bomb

Germany plans to double its defense budget to 162 billion euros by 2029 29 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Germany plans to increase its defense budget to 162 billion euros by 2029, which is double the current level and significantly exceeds NATO targets. Part of the funds, 9 billion euros annually, will be directed to support Ukraine, as well as to a large-scale modernization of the German army.

Germany plans to double its defense budget to 162 billion euros by 2029

Berlin is preparing to significantly increase military spending – by 2029, the country's defense budget is expected to grow to 162 billion euros. This is twice the current level and significantly exceeds NATO's targets. Part of the funds will go to support Ukraine, while Germany itself is embarking on a large-scale modernization of its army. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

As the publication notes, Germany's desire to rearm in response to growing Russian aggression in Europe will lead to its "annual defense budget doubling to 162 billion euros ($189 billion)."

According to a senior government official, this annual figure "should be reached by 2029, significantly ahead of the NATO alliance's target" for military spending, which is to reach 3.5% of gross domestic product by 2035. The total amount includes 9 billion euros per year for Ukraine to support its fight against Russia.

Given that defense spending currently accounts for 2% of GDP, the new figures highlight how much Chancellor Merz and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil are stimulating rearmament.

This course, as indicated, means Germany's return to a military strategy similar to that of the Cold War. The publication notes that this is a reaction to ongoing Russian attacks against Ukraine and fears that US defense commitments to Europe have weakened during Donald Trump's presidency.

One of the main challenges for the government will be the effective use of additional defense funds – given production constraints, long queues, and delays in arms supplies. A special fund of 500 billion euros has also been created to modernize roads, railways, energy grids, and schools.

Among the planned procurements are up to 2,500 GTK Boxer armored vehicles and up to 1,000 Leopard 2 tanks. According to Bloomberg, such procurements could cost 25 billion euros.

The budget for next year provides for a net new debt of 89.9 billion euros, and by 2029 this figure will increase to 126.9 billion. At the same time, additional expenditures – including tax breaks and increased social benefits – have increased the budget deficit to 172 billion euros under the Ministry of Finance's medium-term plan for the next four years.

The government plans to reduce the deficit through financial consolidation and savings. The draft budget and financial plan are to be approved on Wednesday at a cabinet meeting. Then the documents will be considered by the lower house of parliament, and by the end of the year – by the upper house, where the 16 federal states are represented.

German Chancellor Merz revealed serious problems for the German economy due to the tariff compromise with the USA7/29/25, 12:59 AM • 3164 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
Leopard 2
Germany
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9