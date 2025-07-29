German Chancellor Merz revealed serious problems for the German economy due to the tariff compromise with the USA

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz openly admitted that a compromise in the tariff dispute with the administration of US President Donald Trump would create serious problems for the German economy. This was reported by Bild, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the German economy will suffer "significant damage from these tariffs", and the consequences will not be limited to Germany and Europe - this will lead not only to higher inflation, but also to a deterioration of transatlantic trade in general.

We will also see the consequences of this trade policy in America. I am firmly convinced that these tariffs are not in the interests of the United States of America - said Merz.

At the same time, he thanked the European Commission for its tireless negotiations with the US government.

"Personally, I did not expect more than this result. But again, this result cannot satisfy us, but it was the best that could be achieved in this situation," the German Chancellor summarized.

Recall

Earlier, the US and the EU concluded a large-scale trade agreement, under which the EU will purchase energy carriers worth $750 billion and invest $600 billion in the US. The EU will also open its countries for zero-tariff trade, including military equipment.

According to White House chief Donald Trump, this is the largest deal the US has ever made.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke about the details of the trade agreement signed between the European Union and the United States of America. According to her, the EU plans to use American energy resources within the framework of the agreement to achieve energy independence from Russia.

