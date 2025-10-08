The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country

The Czech Republic can provide Ukraine with approximately 30 T-72M4CZ tanks after their modernization. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the Czech Ministry of Defense.

Details

In the statement, the Ministry of Defense clearly outlined its position on the need to update this type of tanks.

The decision to modernize the T-72 M4CZ tank was made long before the war in Ukraine or the offer to donate German Leopard 2A4 tanks. It was also at a time when the army did not have the financial resources to purchase new tanks, and the only option to maintain the combat capability of the tank army was to modernize existing equipment. - the agency's post says.

"After the necessary work is completed, my intention is to recommend to the government of the Czech Republic to donate these tanks to Ukraine in accordance with the security interests of our country," said Chief of the General Staff Karel Řehka.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine and the Czech Republic will continue joint projects for weapons production, cooperation will be increased. The Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with 1.8 million ammunition by the end of the year and participates in the aviation coalition.

The Netherlands has started producing combat robots for the Armed Forces of Ukraine