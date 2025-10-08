The Netherlands has started producing combat robots for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands has signed agreements with the Estonian company Milrem, which develops DeltaQuad drones, and the battery manufacturer Tulip Tech on the joint production of defense equipment. The production facilities will be located in the city of Born, according to the company's press release, reports UNN.

It is noted that the new products are designed to strengthen the defense capabilities of both the Netherlands and Ukraine.

New production means greater independence from other countries and higher strategic autonomy for the Netherlands. For Ukraine, it is critically important to continue the fight against Russian aggression. Thanks to modern vehicles, batteries, and drones, the Armed Forces can act faster and more efficiently - the company reports.

In particular, the plant will produce 150 THeMIS combat robots, which will complement the 15 machines of this type already used by the Ukrainian military since 2022. They are designed to support infantry, logistics, reconnaissance, and perform combat missions.

The first production lines will be launched in a few months. The Ministry of Defense is leasing 120,000 m² of production workshops and premises at the plant south of Limburg. Since many premises and permits are already ready, production can start quickly - the post says.

The cooperation is structural and designed for at least 10 years. New production lines are planned to be launched in the coming months. Within the framework of this project, the Ministry of Defense, companies, and regional partners will work together to strengthen the security of the Netherlands and Europe.

Ukraine and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding on joint defense production. This provides for the exchange of technologies, attracting EU funding, and strengthening the defense capabilities of both countries.

