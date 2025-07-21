Canada to provide $15 million for Leopard 2 tank repair for Ukraine

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty announced the allocation of an additional 20 million Canadian dollars ($14.6 million) to support the maintenance of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine. He announced this during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, reports UNN with reference to the press service of the Canadian Ministry of Defense.

Details

During the Ramstein format meeting, McGuinty announced that Canada would allocate an additional 20 million Canadian dollars to support the Leopard 2 tank maintenance and repair center in Poland.

"These funds are allocated from Canada's military assistance budget for Ukraine for 2025-2026," the country's defense ministry specifies.

Thus, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Canada has announced the allocation of a total of 6.5 billion Canadian dollars in military aid to Ukraine.

