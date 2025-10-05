German Bundestag postpones discussion of new military service law

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
03:08 PM • 2358 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 21135 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 51307 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 69962 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 132605 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 114701 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 106541 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 136129 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 107881 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 48468 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.7m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
In Chicago, border guards wounded an armed woman. Trump authorized the deployment of the National GuardOctober 5, 07:11 AM • 6602 views
Combined Russian attack: four people killed, injured in Lviv regionOctober 5, 07:27 AM • 3468 views
Man and two children died in a fire in Kyiv regionPhotoOctober 5, 07:51 AM • 7462 views
Putin warned Trump against transferring Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideoOctober 5, 10:16 AM • 4284 views
Sadovyi emphasized that the situation in Lviv is very difficult after the enemy attack12:12 PM • 5894 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 132605 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 75522 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 88626 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 136129 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 107881 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Yurii Ihnat
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Lviv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 44040 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 41839 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 114699 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 51872 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 53923 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Financial Times
TikTok
Bild

German Bundestag postpones discussion of new military service law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

The discussion of the new Military Service Law in the German Bundestag has been postponed until next week. Defense Minister Pistorius criticized the CDU/CSU for delaying the implementation of new military service and military registration systems in Germany.

German Bundestag postpones discussion of new military service law

The discussion in the German Bundestag on the new Military Service Law has been postponed until next week. UNN reports with reference to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Handelsblatt, Bild am Sonntag.

Details

In Germany, the discussion about the type of military service necessary for the country continues. Currently, a dispute is escalating between the CDU/CSU (a coalition of political parties in Germany) and the SPD (Social Democratic Party) over the new military service law. At the same time, Federal Minister of Defense Pistorius criticized the CDU/CSU for the short-term postponement of the discussion on the new Military Service Law.

The official also noted in an interview with "Handelsblatt" that representatives of the CDU/CSU, by their behavior, are delaying the implementation of new military service and military registration system in Germany.

Reference

On Wednesday, CSU leader Markus Söder criticized Defense Minister Boris Pistorius's draft law on military service.

Vague conscription helps no one

- Söder told Bild am Sonntag.
  • Voluntary service can only be the first step;
    • There is no way to avoid conscription

      "In times of great threat, we need 'more than just an army based on questionnaires'" - he emphasized.

      The Bundestag will hold its first debate in a week.

      Recall

      German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that negotiations with Russia are ineffective, so Europeans should focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

      In Germany, the country's military leadership is discussing the purchase of a thousand new tanks, but it is not easy to quickly supply the troops with the appropriate equipment; the process in the project extends into future years.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      PoliticsNews of the World
      CDU/CSU
      Bundestag
      Social Democratic Party of Germany
      Bild
      Leopard 2
      Boris Pistorius
      Germany
      Ukraine