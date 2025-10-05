German Bundestag postpones discussion of new military service law

The discussion in the German Bundestag on the new Military Service Law has been postponed until next week. UNN reports with reference to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Handelsblatt, Bild am Sonntag.



In Germany, the discussion about the type of military service necessary for the country continues. Currently, a dispute is escalating between the CDU/CSU (a coalition of political parties in Germany) and the SPD (Social Democratic Party) over the new military service law. At the same time, Federal Minister of Defense Pistorius criticized the CDU/CSU for the short-term postponement of the discussion on the new Military Service Law.

The official also noted in an interview with "Handelsblatt" that representatives of the CDU/CSU, by their behavior, are delaying the implementation of new military service and military registration system in Germany.

On Wednesday, CSU leader Markus Söder criticized Defense Minister Boris Pistorius's draft law on military service.

Vague conscription helps no one - Söder told Bild am Sonntag.

Voluntary service can only be the first step;

There is no way to avoid conscription

"In times of great threat, we need 'more than just an army based on questionnaires'" - he emphasized.

The Bundestag will hold its first debate in a week.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that negotiations with Russia are ineffective, so Europeans should focus on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

In Germany, the country's military leadership is discussing the purchase of a thousand new tanks, but it is not easy to quickly supply the troops with the appropriate equipment; the process in the project extends into future years.