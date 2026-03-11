Fuel demand rose to 140% - AMC named factors for price increase

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 608 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 3006 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 17008 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 28565 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 28564 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 42565 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113713 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86439 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 45196 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 46384 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
5m/s
33%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exportsMarch 11, 04:32 AM • 35296 views
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, SwitzerlandMarch 11, 04:50 AM • 16004 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the USMarch 11, 05:50 AM • 28854 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 36110 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine10:51 AM • 14348 views
Publications
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 162 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 36115 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 51942 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113713 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86439 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kharkiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 8478 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 29087 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 29664 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 39533 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 45435 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
DJI Mavic
Financial Times

Fuel demand rose to 140% - AMC named factors for price increase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1652 views

The main factors for the price increase were a shortage of supply from the EU and a rise in demand. Logistics became more expensive, and purchases of gasoline and diesel increased to 140%.

Fuel demand rose to 140% - AMC named factors for price increase

The increase in demand for fuel, reduction in supply, and rising logistics costs have become key reasons for the increase in oil product prices in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the AMCU, the committee analyzed information from market operators and identified several main factors contributing to the price increase.

The main factors that led to the increase in retail prices for petroleum products are the growth in demand, the reduction in supply and stocks, the increase in the actual cost of purchasing petroleum products, as well as the forecast of a further increase in their cost.

- said Kyrylenko.

He named a significant increase in logistics costs as a separate factor.

The cost of logistics services has increased. Currently, the logistics of fuel delivery cannot a priori be compared with the logistics of fuel production and delivery in the countries of the European Union.

- explained the head of the committee.

According to him, fuel demand has also sharply increased.

As of February 27, the volume of petroleum product purchases increased by 40-70% for A-95 gasoline and by 60-140% for diesel fuel.

- noted Kyrylenko.

At the same time, supplies from Europe decreased.

At the same time, there was a reduction in supply from European suppliers due to the need to fill their own markets.

- he added.

War with Iran triggered a sharp rise in fuel prices in the US07.03.26, 06:38 • 5415 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyEconomy