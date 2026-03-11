Fuel demand rose to 140% - AMC named factors for price increase

The increase in demand for fuel, reduction in supply, and rising logistics costs have become key reasons for the increase in oil product prices in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Pavlo Kyrylenko, during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the AMCU, the committee analyzed information from market operators and identified several main factors contributing to the price increase.

The main factors that led to the increase in retail prices for petroleum products are the growth in demand, the reduction in supply and stocks, the increase in the actual cost of purchasing petroleum products, as well as the forecast of a further increase in their cost. - said Kyrylenko.

He named a significant increase in logistics costs as a separate factor.

The cost of logistics services has increased. Currently, the logistics of fuel delivery cannot a priori be compared with the logistics of fuel production and delivery in the countries of the European Union. - explained the head of the committee.

According to him, fuel demand has also sharply increased.

As of February 27, the volume of petroleum product purchases increased by 40-70% for A-95 gasoline and by 60-140% for diesel fuel. - noted Kyrylenko.

At the same time, supplies from Europe decreased.

At the same time, there was a reduction in supply from European suppliers due to the need to fill their own markets. - he added.

