Charging stations for children with disabilities, simplification of solar panel installation procedures, expansion of loans: the government adopted a number of decisions

The government has approved a decision to allocate funds from the Decarbonization Fund for the purchase of 10,000 portable charging stations with an estimated capacity of 2 kWh for children with disabilities in subgroup A. - Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the Fund will purchase and deliver 10,000 portable charging stations with a capacity of about 2 kWh. This will provide power for vital medical and rehabilitation devices during prolonged power outages. The Ministry of Social Policy will be responsible for distributing the portable charging stations.

She also reported that the government has simplified the procedures for installing solar power plants on buildings.

Previously, the installation of solar systems was treated as reconstruction or major repairs. The government has simplified the installation rules and excluded these works from the list of those requiring special documents. The installation of solar power plants on roofs and facades is now carried out on the basis of a technical inspection report of the building. There is no need for additional permits or registration procedures from the state architectural and construction control authorities. - Svyrydenko added.

In addition, according to her, the government is expanding the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program to increase the energy resilience of businesses.

The maximum loan amount for energy efficiency and energy independence has been increased from UAH 150 million to UAH 250 million. Cogeneration units have been added to the list of equipment for which a loan can be taken. - the Prime Minister noted.

In Ukraine, "SvitloDim" is being launched - a program to support apartment buildings for autonomous power supply during prolonged outages. The corresponding decision was adopted at a government meeting.