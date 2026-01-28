$42.960.17
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 5786 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 6118 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 7172 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 12279 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 15344 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 12141 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 23728 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23569 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27497 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Electricity outage schedules
Charging stations for children with disabilities, simplification of solar panel installation procedures, expansion of loans: the government adopted a number of decisions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

The government adopted decisions to support the population and businesses in conditions of limited energy supply. In particular, the purchase of 10,000 portable charging stations for children with disabilities and the simplification of procedures for installing solar panels are envisaged.

Charging stations for children with disabilities, simplification of solar panel installation procedures, expansion of loans: the government adopted a number of decisions

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a number of decisions to support people and businesses in conditions of limited energy supply, including the purchase of 10,000 portable charging stations with a capacity of about 2 kWh for children with disabilities in subgroup A, simplification of procedures for installing solar panels, and expansion of the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program to increase the energy resilience of businesses. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN

The government has approved a decision to allocate funds from the Decarbonization Fund for the purchase of 10,000 portable charging stations with an estimated capacity of 2 kWh for children with disabilities in subgroup A. 

- Svyrydenko said. 

According to her, the Fund will purchase and deliver 10,000 portable charging stations with a capacity of about 2 kWh. This will provide power for vital medical and rehabilitation devices during prolonged power outages. The Ministry of Social Policy will be responsible for distributing the portable charging stations.

She also reported that the government has simplified the procedures for installing solar power plants on buildings.

Previously, the installation of solar systems was treated as reconstruction or major repairs. The government has simplified the installation rules and excluded these works from the list of those requiring special documents. The installation of solar power plants on roofs and facades is now carried out on the basis of a technical inspection report of the building. There is no need for additional permits or registration procedures from the state architectural and construction control authorities. 

- Svyrydenko added. 

In addition, according to her, the government is expanding the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program to increase the energy resilience of businesses.

The maximum loan amount for energy efficiency and energy independence has been increased from UAH 150 million to UAH 250 million. Cogeneration units have been added to the list of equipment for which a loan can be taken. 

- the Prime Minister noted. 

Recall 

In Ukraine, "SvitloDim" is being launched - a program to support apartment buildings for autonomous power supply during prolonged outages. The corresponding decision was adopted at a government meeting. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

