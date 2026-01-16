$43.180.08
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Record silver prices hit solar panel manufacturers: industry on the verge of crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Spot silver prices reached $93 per ounce, tripling its value. This led to an increase in solar panel prices and projected losses for manufacturers.

The rapid rise in silver prices has created a critical burden on the global renewable energy industry. This week, spot prices for the "white metal" set a historical record, reaching $93 per ounce, which effectively tripled its value compared to last year. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

According to a BloombergNEF report, silver, which is used to create electrical contacts in solar cells, now accounts for 29% of the total cost of a panel. For comparison, in 2023, this share was only 3.4%, and last year - 14%.

Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on Iran16.01.26, 02:25 • 352 views

Chinese manufacturers, who control most of the global market, have already started raising module prices. In the last week alone, panel costs have increased by 1.4–3.8%, raising the price of a typical 500-watt installation to about $57.

Industry giants forecast losses

Leading companies, including Trina Solar Co. and Jinko Solar Co., have officially warned investors about expected net losses in 2025 and 2026. The industry, which has been suffering from overcapacity for two years, now lacks the resources to absorb rising raw material costs.

Rising raw material prices create insurmountable pressure. This will inevitably lead to further increases in the cost of solar modules for end consumers.

- notes BNEF analyst Yali Jiang.

Technological transition to copper: salvation or risk?

To survive, manufacturers are accelerating the transition to cheaper alternatives, particularly copper. Longi Green Energy Technology Co. announced plans to begin mass replacement of silver with base metals as early as the second quarter of 2026.

Global markets reach new highs amid tech boom and Venezuela developments - Bloomberg06.01.26, 04:20 • 4600 views

However, experts warn: rapid material replacement carries technological risks.

Currently, the solar sector consumes about 17% of all global silver production. Although engineers are trying to reduce the use of the metal from 11.2 mg/W to 8.96 mg/W, physical scarcity and speculative demand continue to push prices up. 

Gold breaks historical records: price exceeds $4600 amid Trump-Fed conflict12.01.26, 07:40 • 6776 views

Stepan Haftko

