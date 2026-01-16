Record silver prices hit solar panel manufacturers: industry on the verge of crisis

The rapid rise in silver prices has created a critical burden on the global renewable energy industry. This week, spot prices for the "white metal" set a historical record, reaching $93 per ounce, which effectively tripled its value compared to last year. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

According to a BloombergNEF report, silver, which is used to create electrical contacts in solar cells, now accounts for 29% of the total cost of a panel. For comparison, in 2023, this share was only 3.4%, and last year - 14%.

Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on Iran

Chinese manufacturers, who control most of the global market, have already started raising module prices. In the last week alone, panel costs have increased by 1.4–3.8%, raising the price of a typical 500-watt installation to about $57.

Industry giants forecast losses

Leading companies, including Trina Solar Co. and Jinko Solar Co., have officially warned investors about expected net losses in 2025 and 2026. The industry, which has been suffering from overcapacity for two years, now lacks the resources to absorb rising raw material costs.

Rising raw material prices create insurmountable pressure. This will inevitably lead to further increases in the cost of solar modules for end consumers. - notes BNEF analyst Yali Jiang.

Technological transition to copper: salvation or risk?

To survive, manufacturers are accelerating the transition to cheaper alternatives, particularly copper. Longi Green Energy Technology Co. announced plans to begin mass replacement of silver with base metals as early as the second quarter of 2026.

Global markets reach new highs amid tech boom and Venezuela developments - Bloomberg

However, experts warn: rapid material replacement carries technological risks.

Currently, the solar sector consumes about 17% of all global silver production. Although engineers are trying to reduce the use of the metal from 11.2 mg/W to 8.96 mg/W, physical scarcity and speculative demand continue to push prices up.

Gold breaks historical records: price exceeds $4600 amid Trump-Fed conflict