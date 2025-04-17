The aftermath of the Russian attack on the opera and ballet theatre building is being cleared up in Dnipro

$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2656 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10171 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12625 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16051 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22264 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37558 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49347 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64692 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83566 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113512 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1412 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13264 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83542 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85258 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96563 views
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2836 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14057 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111068 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53446 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53154 views
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the opera and ballet theatre building is being cleared up in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5454 views

As a result of the night UAV attack, the facade, windows and economic part of the opera and ballet theatre in Dnipro were damaged. Employees are eliminating the consequences and installing temporary windows.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the opera and ballet theatre building is being cleared up in Dnipro

During the shelling of Dnipro, the aggressor hit the building of the local Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. Currently, employees are working to eliminate the consequences, including the installation of temporary window structures.

UNN reports with reference to the former Minister of Culture, Director of the Opera House in Dnipro, Rostislav Karandeyev.

Details

As a result of a massive night attack by Russian UAVs on the center of Dnipro, the facade structures and glazing of the windows of the audience foyer and the administrative and economic part of the building of the Dnipro Academic Opera and Ballet Theater were damaged - said the head of the theater in Dnipro, Rostislav Karandeyev.

He noted that immediately after the end of the air raid alert, the theater's employees began immediate work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Inside the building and around the perimeter of the theater, glass fragments will be completely removed and temporary window structures will be installed if necessary. This is planned to be done by the end of the day. It is planned to continue the production process in all rooms and receive spectators for a safe and comfortable viewing of the evening performance.

The shelling of a peaceful city is another proof that the aggressor is not limited to attacks on military facilities, its real target is the Ukrainian people, our national identity.

- said the head of the institution.

Let us remind you

Three people, including a child, died in Dnipro as a result of a terrorist attack. 30 people were injured, including 5 children, houses and infrastructure were damaged.

In Dnipro, the building of the Medical University, which has the status of an architectural monument, was damaged as a result of a direct hit17.04.25, 13:39 • 6236 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCulture
Dnipro
