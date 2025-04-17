The aftermath of the Russian attack on the opera and ballet theatre building is being cleared up in Dnipro

During the shelling of Dnipro, the aggressor hit the building of the local Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. Currently, employees are working to eliminate the consequences, including the installation of temporary window structures.

UNN reports with reference to the former Minister of Culture, Director of the Opera House in Dnipro, Rostislav Karandeyev.

Details

As a result of a massive night attack by Russian UAVs on the center of Dnipro, the facade structures and glazing of the windows of the audience foyer and the administrative and economic part of the building of the Dnipro Academic Opera and Ballet Theater were damaged - said the head of the theater in Dnipro, Rostislav Karandeyev.

He noted that immediately after the end of the air raid alert, the theater's employees began immediate work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Inside the building and around the perimeter of the theater, glass fragments will be completely removed and temporary window structures will be installed if necessary. This is planned to be done by the end of the day. It is planned to continue the production process in all rooms and receive spectators for a safe and comfortable viewing of the evening performance.



The shelling of a peaceful city is another proof that the aggressor is not limited to attacks on military facilities, its real target is the Ukrainian people, our national identity.

- said the head of the institution.



Let us remind you

Three people, including a child, died in Dnipro as a result of a terrorist attack. 30 people were injured, including 5 children, houses and infrastructure were damaged.

In Dnipro, the building of the Medical University, which has the status of an architectural monument, was damaged as a result of a direct hit