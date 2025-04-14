Peruvian writer and Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa has died

Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel laureate in Literature and giant of Latin American literature, died on Sunday, his family announced on the writer's X page, UNN writes.

Details

"With deep sadness, we announce that our father, Mario Vargas Llosa, passed away peacefully today in Lima surrounded by his family," the statement said.

He was 89.

He was a prolific author and essayist with such famous novels as "The Time of the Hero" (La Ciudad y los Perros) and "Feast of the Goat," and has received numerous awards, including the 2010 Nobel Prize.

The writer's lawyer and close friend Enrique Ghersi confirmed the death to the Associated Press and recalled the writer's last birthday on March 28 at his daughter Morgana's house. "He spent it happily; he was surrounded by his close friends, he ate his cake, we joked that day that there were 89 more years ahead, he had a long, fruitful and free life," Ghersi said.

