"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1246 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 17930 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15656 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20759 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30072 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63518 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59477 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34010 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59615 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106825 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Peruvian writer and Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa has died

Kyiv • UNN

 4204 views

Mario Vargas Llosa, a classic of Latin American literature and Nobel laureate, has died at the age of 90. The writer's family announced this.

Peruvian writer and Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa has died

Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel laureate in Literature and giant of Latin American literature, died on Sunday, his family announced on the writer's X page, UNN writes.

Details

"With deep sadness, we announce that our father, Mario Vargas Llosa, passed away peacefully today in Lima surrounded by his family," the statement said.

He was 89.

He was a prolific author and essayist with such famous novels as "The Time of the Hero" (La Ciudad y los Perros) and "Feast of the Goat," and has received numerous awards, including the 2010 Nobel Prize.

The writer's lawyer and close friend Enrique Ghersi confirmed the death to the Associated Press and recalled the writer's last birthday on March 28 at his daughter Morgana's house. "He spent it happily; he was surrounded by his close friends, he ate his cake, we joked that day that there were 89 more years ahead, he had a long, fruitful and free life," Ghersi said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the World
