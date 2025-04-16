$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17405 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75758 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40647 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 46016 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52981 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95252 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86934 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35548 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60645 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109595 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrainian romantic comedy "When will you get married?" is out on Netflix

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2244 views

Romantic comedy about art critic Ksenia, who travels to Croatia after betrayal, is already on Netflix. The film became the highest-grossing Ukrainian film release at the beginning of 2025.

Ukrainian romantic comedy "When will you get married?" is out on Netflix

After a resounding success in the Ukrainian box office, the romantic comedy "When Will You Get Married?" by director Oleksiy Komarovsky was released on Netflix. A warm, witty, and touching story from Ukrainian filmmakers is now available to viewers of the popular streaming platform.

"When Will You Get Married?" tells the story of talented art critic Ksenia, who, after being betrayed by her fiancé, goes on a trip to Croatia with her friend. There, unexpected adventures await them, related to art, criminal chases, and romantic intrigues. 

The main roles are played by Natalka Denisenko, Pavlo Tekuchev, Taras Tsymbalyuk, and Antonina Khizhnyak. Croatian actor Domagoj Jankovic starred in the film.

"When Will You Get Married?" grossed 40,570,606 hryvnias at the box office and became the highest-grossing Ukrainian film release at the beginning of 2025. The film received positive reviews from viewers and critics in Ukraine and Europe, who noted the lively humor, dynamic plot, and bright locations. The film "When Will You Get Married?" was released on the platform on April 9 and became No. 1 in popularity on Netflix in Ukraine within a week, already on the first day of its premiere on the streaming service.

Watch "When Will You Get Married?" on Netflix.

The new release became the first Ukrainian film to receive support within the framework of the "Cultural Future Fund" program of the Favbet Foundation charitable foundation. Founded in 2024, this program provides funding for new Ukrainian-language films, cultural events, restoration of monuments, and other projects aimed at popularizing Ukrainian culture in the world.

Photo: from the filming of
Photo: from the filming of "When Will You Get Married?" 

"We are sincerely happy that the new Ukrainian film has received such a warm response from viewers and has achieved significant success. This once again confirms that Ukrainian cinema can be competitive, meaningful, and at the same time sincerely emotional and close to everyone. It is extremely valuable for us to be part of a project that strengthens the position of Ukrainian cinema", says Favbet Foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Culture
Ukraine
Netflix
