Ukrainian romantic comedy "When will you get married?" is out on Netflix

After a resounding success in the Ukrainian box office, the romantic comedy "When Will You Get Married?" by director Oleksiy Komarovsky was released on Netflix. A warm, witty, and touching story from Ukrainian filmmakers is now available to viewers of the popular streaming platform.

"When Will You Get Married?" tells the story of talented art critic Ksenia, who, after being betrayed by her fiancé, goes on a trip to Croatia with her friend. There, unexpected adventures await them, related to art, criminal chases, and romantic intrigues.

The main roles are played by Natalka Denisenko, Pavlo Tekuchev, Taras Tsymbalyuk, and Antonina Khizhnyak. Croatian actor Domagoj Jankovic starred in the film.

"When Will You Get Married?" grossed 40,570,606 hryvnias at the box office and became the highest-grossing Ukrainian film release at the beginning of 2025. The film received positive reviews from viewers and critics in Ukraine and Europe, who noted the lively humor, dynamic plot, and bright locations. The film "When Will You Get Married?" was released on the platform on April 9 and became No. 1 in popularity on Netflix in Ukraine within a week, already on the first day of its premiere on the streaming service.

Watch "When Will You Get Married?" on Netflix.

The new release became the first Ukrainian film to receive support within the framework of the "Cultural Future Fund" program of the Favbet Foundation charitable foundation. Founded in 2024, this program provides funding for new Ukrainian-language films, cultural events, restoration of monuments, and other projects aimed at popularizing Ukrainian culture in the world.

Photo: from the filming of "When Will You Get Married?"

"We are sincerely happy that the new Ukrainian film has received such a warm response from viewers and has achieved significant success. This once again confirms that Ukrainian cinema can be competitive, meaningful, and at the same time sincerely emotional and close to everyone. It is extremely valuable for us to be part of a project that strengthens the position of Ukrainian cinema", says Favbet Foundation.