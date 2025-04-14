Ukrainian Sereda won "bronze" of the World Cup in diving

Ukrainian Oleksiy Sereda won a bronze medal at the World Cup stage in diving in Windsor, Canada, which became the athlete's first award since winning a bronze medal at the 2024 World Championships, UNN writes with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Sereda is a bronze medalist of the World Cup stage in diving! - reported the NOC in social networks.

Details

During April 11-14, Windsor, Canada, hosted the second stage of the World Cup in diving. The competition program was closed by jumps from a 10-meter tower among men. According to the results of this discipline, Oleksiy Sereda rose to the third step of the podium.

The fate of the award was decided by the final jump: the Ukrainian successfully performed it and by 0.05 (!) points ahead of the Australian Kessiel Russo, who became the world champion in 2023. The first two places were taken by athletes from China.

"For Oleksiy, this is the first award since winning a bronze medal at the 2024 World Championships," the NOC said.

Addendum

The next start for divers will be the super final of the World Cup, which will be held on May 2-4 in Beijing, China.