Usyk and Dubois will hold a rematch for the title of champion on July 12 in London

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will hold a rematch in the super heavyweight division on July 12 at Wembley Stadium in London. The title of absolute world champion in the heavyweight division is at stake.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to The Ring.

In the previous match, which took place in August 2023 in Wroclaw, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the ninth round. After that fight, Usyk managed to win two victories over Tyson Fury last year in Er-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This victory brought Usyk the undisputed heavyweight title, but it was short-lived, as he soon relinquished the IBF title to begin a rematch with Fury.

During this time, Dubois scored the biggest victory of his career, knocking out former unified champion Anthony Joshua in the fifth round in September at Wembley. After that, the 27-year-old Dubois wants to enter the ring to challenge Usyk for a rematch.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the promoter of the British boxer Daniel Dubois announced that his ward is considering three candidates. Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora were joined by a mysterious third heavyweight. It may be the interim WBO title holder Joseph Parker. Heavyweight boxer Moses Itauma could also face his compatriot. But he already has his next fight scheduled.