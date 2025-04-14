Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy completed his career by winning the Grand Slam of Golf by winning the US Masters tournament. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

The US Masters was the last major tournament McIlroy had to win to complete the modern Grand Slam of golf. Only five other players have done so before him.

McIlroy, who was making his 11th attempt to win the Grand Slam tournament, faced Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff series to determine the US Masters champion after they finished tied at 11 strokes at the end of regulation on Sunday.

You have to be an eternal optimist in this game. I've said it until I'm blue in the face, but I really believe I'm a better player now than I was 10 years ago. It's very hard to stay patient, to come back to do it - McIlroy said, speaking at a press conference after his victory.

Before putting on the coveted green jacket at the presentation ceremony, the Northern Irishman said: "This is my 17th time here and I was wondering when my time would come! It's a great honor for me, I'm very excited and proud to call myself a Masters champion."

Reference

The Grand Slam of Golf is a series of tournaments, namely the US Masters, the US Open, the British Open and the Professional Tour of America (PGA) Championship.

Similar "Grand Slams" exist in rugby, Formula 1, baseball and bridge.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump won the championship at his own golf club. The head of the White House wrote about this on his Truth Social network.

"I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor!" Trump said.

The famous Trump Turnberry golf club in Scotland, which belongs to Donald Trump, was vandalized by pro-Palestinian protesters. The club building was painted red and a huge slogan "Gaza is not for sale" was painted on the green lawn.