Rory McIlroy ends career after final major golf win

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1482 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18263 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15855 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20939 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30216 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63711 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59634 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34025 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59622 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106846 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 18216 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 51783 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 63689 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59619 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166944 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23640 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21180 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22805 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24707 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27327 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Rory McIlroy ends career after final major golf win

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6416 views

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy has won the US Masters to become only the sixth player to have won the Grand Slam. He defeated Justin Rose in a play-off series in the final.

Rory McIlroy ends career after final major golf win

Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy completed his career by winning the Grand Slam of Golf by winning the US Masters tournament. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

The US Masters was the last major tournament McIlroy had to win to complete the modern Grand Slam of golf. Only five other players have done so before him.

McIlroy, who was making his 11th attempt to win the Grand Slam tournament, faced Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff series to determine the US Masters champion after they finished tied at 11 strokes at the end of regulation on Sunday.

You have to be an eternal optimist in this game. I've said it until I'm blue in the face, but I really believe I'm a better player now than I was 10 years ago. It's very hard to stay patient, to come back to do it

- McIlroy said, speaking at a press conference after his victory.

Before putting on the coveted green jacket at the presentation ceremony, the Northern Irishman said: "This is my 17th time here and I was wondering when my time would come! It's a great honor for me, I'm very excited and proud to call myself a Masters champion."

Reference

The Grand Slam of Golf is a series of tournaments, namely the US Masters, the US Open, the British Open and the Professional Tour of America (PGA) Championship.

Similar "Grand Slams" exist in rugby, Formula 1, baseball and bridge.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump won the championship at his own golf club. The head of the White House wrote about this on his Truth Social network.

"I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor!" Trump said.

The famous Trump Turnberry golf club in Scotland, which belongs to Donald Trump, was vandalized by pro-Palestinian protesters. The club building was painted red and a huge slogan "Gaza is not for sale" was painted on the green lawn.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SportsNews of the World
Scotland
Donald Trump
United States
Florida
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79