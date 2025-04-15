Ukrainian fencers win gold at the Junior World Championships

On the final day of competition in Wuxi, China, the medal collection of the Ukrainian national team was replenished with the third award and the first gold at the world championship among cadets and juniors. This is reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN .

The team of epee fencers consisting of Emily Conrad, Alina Dmytruk, Anna Maksymenko and Valeria Bilous-Hrydzhak climbed to the first step of the podium. In the final, the Ukrainians defeated the hosts of the tournament, the Chinese team (45:34) - the message says.

For Anna Maksymenko, this is already the fourth medal in her career at the Cadet and Junior World Championships. For Emily Conrad and Alina Dmytruk - the second award, and for Valeria Bilous-Hrydzhak - the debut!

It is noted that this is the first team medal for Ukraine at the Junior World Championship since 2021, when Kateryna Budenko, Kristina Petrova, Olga Sopit and Alina Poloziuk won a historic bronze in the rapier. This is also only the third award in history in women's epee - after two silver team medals in 2005 and 2006, when the future Olympic champion Yana Shemyakina fenced as part of this team.

With three awards in the asset (gold, silver and bronze), the Ukrainian national team took the fifth overall team place at the world championship among juniors and cadets.

