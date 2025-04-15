Ukrainian fencers win gold at the Junior World Championships

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17394 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75685 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40610 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45980 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52947 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95193 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86886 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35543 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60643 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109591 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 75700 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 94397 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95206 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86893 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 185865 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55923 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30400 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31361 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32567 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34799 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Ukrainian fencers win gold at the Junior World Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6684 views

The Ukrainian team of fencers consisting of Emily Conrad, Alina Dmytruk, Anna Maksymenko and Valeria Bilous-Gridzhak won the gold medal at the World Championships, defeating the Chinese team in the final. This is the first team medal since 2021.

Ukrainian fencers win gold at the Junior World Championships

On the final day of competition in Wuxi, China, the medal collection of the Ukrainian national team was replenished with the third award and the first gold at the world championship among cadets and juniors. This is reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, writes UNN .

The team of epee fencers consisting of Emily Conrad, Alina Dmytruk, Anna Maksymenko and Valeria Bilous-Hrydzhak climbed to the first step of the podium. In the final, the Ukrainians defeated the hosts of the tournament, the Chinese team (45:34)

- the message says.

For Anna Maksymenko, this is already the fourth medal in her career at the Cadet and Junior World Championships. For Emily Conrad and Alina Dmytruk - the second award, and for Valeria Bilous-Hrydzhak - the debut!

It is noted that this is the first team medal for Ukraine at the Junior World Championship since 2021, when Kateryna Budenko, Kristina Petrova, Olga Sopit and Alina Poloziuk won a historic bronze in the rapier. This is also only the third award in history in women's epee - after two silver team medals in 2005 and 2006, when the future Olympic champion Yana Shemyakina fenced as part of this team.

With three awards in the asset (gold, silver and bronze), the Ukrainian national team took the fifth overall team place at the world championship among juniors and cadets.

Ukrainian Dmytruk won silver among cadets at the World Fencing Championships15.04.25, 10:42 • 6718 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77