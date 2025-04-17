Ukrainian Svitlana Moskvina won bronze at the European Weightlifting Championships

Ukrainian Svitlana Moskvina is a bronze medalist of the European Weightlifting Championship. This is reported by the Weightlifting Federation of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainian weightlifter Svitlana Moskvina won a bronze medal at the European Championship in the weight category up to 64 kg.

In Group A, the athlete demonstrated a confident performance. In the snatch, Svitlana lifted a barbell weighing 100 kg, which brought her a silver medal in this exercise. In the clean and jerk, a result of 121 kg allowed her to finish seventh. The total amount of 221 kg secured the Ukrainian third place in the overall standings.

Another representative of Ukraine, Vitalia Filipiv, also competed in this category. She competed in Group B and finished tenth among all participants with a total of 209 kg.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian weightlifter Olga Ivzhenko won gold in the snatch (93 kg) and bronze in the biathlon total (201 kg) at the European Championship in Chisinau. The competition will last until April 21.

