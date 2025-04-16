5-year-old Dmytro Danevych will run the Kyiv MHP Run4Victory race in memory of his deceased grandfather

On May 18, the MHP Run4Victory charity race will take place on Trukhanov Island in Kyiv. Among the participants is 5-year-old Dmytro Danevych, who will run the distance in honor of his grandfather, Colonel Vyacheslav Vorony.

In 2022, Colonel Vorony defended the surrounded Kyiv, made the first flights to Azovstal in the blockaded Mariupol, performed missions in the direction of Popasna and died during the evacuation of the wounded from a downed helicopter that was returning after the breakthrough to Azovstal.

For Dmytro, participation in the race is not just a sporting event. Last year, he participated in all MHP Run4Victory races. The boy is actively involved in initiatives aimed at supporting the military. In particular, he participates in the #FreeAzov actions, prepares thematic posters and supports public initiatives together with his family.

In 2025, the entire series of MHP Run4Victory races, initiated by MHP together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, is dedicated to the memory of fallen defenders and support for those who defend Ukraine.

On May 18, the second MHP Run4Victory charity marathon will take place on Trukhanov Island. Participants will cover distances from 2 to 42 kilometers in support of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia".

The organizers encourage those who wish to register and join the event, which combines sports activity and support for defenders.

Registration at the link. Participation for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities is free of charge. To register for free, please contact [email protected].