"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15766 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 66643 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37099 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42310 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 49699 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 90713 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83016 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35313 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60481 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109224 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
5-year-old Dmytro Danevych will run the Kyiv MHP Run4Victory race in memory of his deceased grandfather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1756 views

At the MHP Run4Victory charity race, 5-year-old Dmytro Danevych will run the distance in memory of his grandfather, Colonel Vyacheslav Vorony, who died defending Ukraine. The boy participates in the race and supports the military.

5-year-old Dmytro Danevych will run the Kyiv MHP Run4Victory race in memory of his deceased grandfather

On May 18, the MHP Run4Victory charity race will take place on Trukhanov Island in Kyiv. Among the participants is 5-year-old Dmytro Danevych, who will run the distance in honor of his grandfather, Colonel Vyacheslav Vorony.

In 2022, Colonel Vorony defended the surrounded Kyiv, made the first flights to Azovstal in the blockaded Mariupol, performed missions in the direction of Popasna and died during the evacuation of the wounded from a downed helicopter that was returning after the breakthrough to Azovstal.

For Dmytro, participation in the race is not just a sporting event. Last year, he participated in all MHP Run4Victory races. The boy is actively involved in initiatives aimed at supporting the military. In particular, he participates in the #FreeAzov actions, prepares thematic posters and supports public initiatives together with his family.

In 2025, the entire series of MHP Run4Victory races, initiated by MHP together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, is dedicated to the memory of fallen defenders and support for those who defend Ukraine.

On May 18, the second MHP Run4Victory charity marathon will take place on Trukhanov Island. Participants will cover distances from 2 to 42 kilometers in support of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia".

The organizers encourage those who wish to register and join the event, which combines sports activity and support for defenders.

Registration at the link. Participation for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities is free of charge. To register for free, please contact [email protected].

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kyiv
