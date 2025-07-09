$41.850.05
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Four cases of botulism and one mushroom poisoning were recorded in Ukraine in a week: among the victims is a child

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 99 views

Four cases of botulism and one case of wild mushroom poisoning were recorded in Ukraine in a week, affecting five people, including a child. The causes were homemade canned meat, pork pate, and wild mushrooms.

Four cases of botulism and one mushroom poisoning were recorded in Ukraine in a week: among the victims is a child

During the reporting week, four cases of botulism and one case of wild mushroom poisoning were registered in Ukraine. A total of five people were affected, including one child. The causes of the poisonings were homemade canned meat, pork pate, and wild mushrooms. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

During the reporting week, 4 outbreaks of botulism were registered, affecting 3 adults and 1 child.

- the post says. In particular:
  • in Rivne region - 1 case, as a result of which 1 child was affected (probable cause - homemade canned meat (pork stew));
    • in Cherkasy region - 1 case, as a result of which 1 adult was affected (cause unknown);
      • in Lviv region - 1 case, as a result of which 1 adult was affected (probable cause - homemade meat products (pork pate));
        • in Volyn region - 1 case, as a result of which 1 adult was affected (probable cause - homemade canned meat (pork stew)).

          Also, "1 outbreak of wild mushroom poisoning in Kyiv region was recorded, as a result of which 2 adults were affected." The probable cause is named (poisoning with parasol mushrooms).

          According to the results of the review of internet reports, no cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded.

          - added the PHC.

          Free HPV Vaccination 2026: Vaccine Procurement Contract Signed7/8/25, 3:34 PM • 1061 view

          Alona Utkina

          Alona Utkina

          SocietyHealth
          Lviv Oblast
          Rivne Oblast
          Kyiv Oblast
          Cherkasy Oblast
          Volyn Oblast
          Ukraine
