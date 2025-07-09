Four cases of botulism and one mushroom poisoning were recorded in Ukraine in a week: among the victims is a child

During the reporting week, four cases of botulism and one case of wild mushroom poisoning were registered in Ukraine. A total of five people were affected, including one child. The causes of the poisonings were homemade canned meat, pork pate, and wild mushrooms. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

During the reporting week, 4 outbreaks of botulism were registered, affecting 3 adults and 1 child. - the post says. In particular:

in Rivne region - 1 case, as a result of which 1 child was affected (probable cause - homemade canned meat (pork stew));

in Cherkasy region - 1 case, as a result of which 1 adult was affected (cause unknown);

in Lviv region - 1 case, as a result of which 1 adult was affected (probable cause - homemade meat products (pork pate));

in Volyn region - 1 case, as a result of which 1 adult was affected (probable cause - homemade canned meat (pork stew)).

Also, "1 outbreak of wild mushroom poisoning in Kyiv region was recorded, as a result of which 2 adults were affected." The probable cause is named (poisoning with parasol mushrooms).

According to the results of the review of internet reports, no cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded. - added the PHC.

