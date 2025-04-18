On April 18, US forces carried out airstrikes on the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen, resulting in numerous casualties. This was reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

The targets were Yemeni Houthis, who are recognized as a terrorist organization in the United States. The strikes were aimed at depriving the Houthis of a source of income to carry out terror in the region for 10 years.

This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightfully seek to overthrow the yoke of the Houthis and live in peace. - said the US Central Command.

They stressed that the Houthis, who are supported by Iran, use fuel to conduct hostilities, as well as to put pressure on the population of Yemen and enrich themselves by appropriating profits from imports.

As a result of the strike, more than 30 people were killed and more than 80 were injured. The US Central Command denies that there were civilian casualties.

Recall

The Yemeni government has mobilized about 80,000 troops for a large-scale offensive against Houthi rebels, as well as on the strategic city of Hodeidah and advancing to the capital Sana'a.