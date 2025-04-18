$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against Kremlin Propagandists and Manufacturers of Iskander Missiles: Who Is on the List
10:59 AM • 10681 views

President Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against Kremlin Propagandists and Manufacturers of Iskander Missiles: Who Is on the List

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40960 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43285 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77949 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31416 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86903 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68876 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153589 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88848 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90780 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

US airstrikes on port in Yemen: Dozens dead, Houthis losing revenue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3462 views

U.S. forces struck the port of Ras Isa, Yemen, to deprive the Houthis of terror financing. Over 30 people were killed, but the U.S. denies civilian casualties.

US airstrikes on port in Yemen: Dozens dead, Houthis losing revenue

On April 18, US forces carried out airstrikes on the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen, resulting in numerous casualties. This was reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

The targets were Yemeni Houthis, who are recognized as a terrorist organization in the United States. The strikes were aimed at depriving the Houthis of a source of income to carry out terror in the region for 10 years.

This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightfully seek to overthrow the yoke of the Houthis and live in peace.

- said the US Central Command.

They stressed that the Houthis, who are supported by Iran, use fuel to conduct hostilities, as well as to put pressure on the population of Yemen and enrich themselves by appropriating profits from imports.

As a result of the strike, more than 30 people were killed and more than 80 were injured. The US Central Command denies that there were civilian casualties.

Recall

The Yemeni government has mobilized about 80,000 troops for a large-scale offensive against Houthi rebels, as well as on the strategic city of Hodeidah and advancing to the capital Sana'a.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
United States
Iran
Yemen
