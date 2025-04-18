US airstrikes on port in Yemen: Dozens dead, Houthis losing revenue The US military has carried out a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi positions in the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. According to reports from local sources, the strikes resulted in dozens of casualties and significant damage to port infrastructure. The US military command has confirmed the operation, stating that the strikes were aimed at degrading the Houthis' ability to launch attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. "These strikes were necessary to protect our forces, defend freedom of navigation, and deter further attacks," a statement from the US Central Command said. The Houthi movement, which controls much of northern Yemen, has condemned the strikes as a violation of Yemeni sovereignty. A Houthi spokesman vowed to retaliate against the US and its allies. "These attacks will not go unanswered. We will respond in kind to defend our country and our people," the spokesman said. The port of Hodeidah is a vital entry point for humanitarian aid and commercial goods into Yemen. The strikes have raised concerns about the potential impact on the already dire humanitarian situation in the country. The United Nations has called for restraint and urged all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. "We are deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Yemen and the potential impact on civilians," a UN spokesperson said. "We urge all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and take all feasible precautions to avoid civilian casualties." In addition to the military impact, the strikes are also expected to have significant economic consequences for the Houthis. The port of Hodeidah is a major source of revenue for the group, and the damage to the port infrastructure will likely disrupt their ability to generate income. This could further weaken the Houthis' position and potentially create opportunities for the internationally recognized Yemeni government to regain control of the port. The situation in Yemen remains volatile, and the recent US airstrikes have further complicated the already complex conflict. The international community is closely monitoring the situation and working to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis.
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. forces struck the port of Ras Isa, Yemen, to deprive the Houthis of terror financing. Over 30 people were killed, but the U.S. denies civilian casualties.
On April 18, US forces carried out airstrikes on the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen, resulting in numerous casualties. This was reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.
Details
The targets were Yemeni Houthis, who are recognized as a terrorist organization in the United States. The strikes were aimed at depriving the Houthis of a source of income to carry out terror in the region for 10 years.
This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightfully seek to overthrow the yoke of the Houthis and live in peace.
They stressed that the Houthis, who are supported by Iran, use fuel to conduct hostilities, as well as to put pressure on the population of Yemen and enrich themselves by appropriating profits from imports.
As a result of the strike, more than 30 people were killed and more than 80 were injured. The US Central Command denies that there were civilian casualties.
Recall
The Yemeni government has mobilized about 80,000 troops for a large-scale offensive against Houthi rebels, as well as on the strategic city of Hodeidah and advancing to the capital Sana'a.