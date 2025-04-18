$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10299 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40092 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42624 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76770 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30826 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86108 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68629 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153086 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88812 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90766 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Pelicans are dying en masse in the USA: ecologists are sounding the alarm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4570 views

Mass deaths of pelicans are being recorded in Southern California due to toxic algae. Birds are poisoned by a neurotoxin that is formed during algal blooms and accumulates in the body.

Pelicans are dying en masse in the USA: ecologists are sounding the alarm

Mass deaths of pelicans are observed in Southern California due to massive blooms of toxic algae. This is reported by Phys.Org, reports UNN.

Details

Wildlife rehabilitation centers in Southern California report a critical situation. According to ecologists, the number of bird deaths continues to rise.

The cause of pelican poisoning is a neurotoxin that is formed during the blooming of harmful algae in the ocean. Algae with neurotoxin are consumed by small fish, such as anchovies and sardines, which in turn are food for pelicans.

The birds themselves become carriers of such a disease: during the consumption of fish, toxins accumulate in the body of pelicans. As a result, infected adult birds lose the ability to care for their chicks, which leads to the death of birds.

To prevent a catastrophe, ecologists appealed to the public for help. They need financial support and material resources to care for the birds, and if a sick or dead animal is found, they recommend contacting the hotline of the International Bird Rescue Organization.

Let us remind you

The mackerel population in the northeastern Atlantic is rapidly declining due to exceeding catch quotas. Experts advise looking for alternative seafood options.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
