Pelicans are dying en masse in the USA: ecologists are sounding the alarm

Mass deaths of pelicans are observed in Southern California due to massive blooms of toxic algae. This is reported by Phys.Org, reports UNN.

Details

Wildlife rehabilitation centers in Southern California report a critical situation. According to ecologists, the number of bird deaths continues to rise.

The cause of pelican poisoning is a neurotoxin that is formed during the blooming of harmful algae in the ocean. Algae with neurotoxin are consumed by small fish, such as anchovies and sardines, which in turn are food for pelicans.

The birds themselves become carriers of such a disease: during the consumption of fish, toxins accumulate in the body of pelicans. As a result, infected adult birds lose the ability to care for their chicks, which leads to the death of birds.

To prevent a catastrophe, ecologists appealed to the public for help. They need financial support and material resources to care for the birds, and if a sick or dead animal is found, they recommend contacting the hotline of the International Bird Rescue Organization.

Let us remind you

The mackerel population in the northeastern Atlantic is rapidly declining due to exceeding catch quotas. Experts advise looking for alternative seafood options.