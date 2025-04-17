$41.220.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
54%
In the Russian Federation, the "Taliban" was removed from the list of terrorists, but not definitively

Kyiv

 • 8230 views

In Russia, the ban on the activities of the "Taliban" was lifted. Such a decision was made by the court based on a lawsuit by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation. But the Afghan movement remains on the list of terrorist organizations in the country.

In the Russian Federation, the "Taliban" was removed from the list of terrorists, but not definitively

The ban on the activities of the radical Islamist movement "Taliban" has been lifted by a Russian court. However, the radical Islamist movement in Afghanistan is still on the list of "terrorist organizations banned in the Russian Federation".

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

The Afghan movement "Taliban" has been removed from the register of terrorist organizations in the Russian Federation. The Supreme Court of Russia suspended the ban on the movement's activities at the suit of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Reference

"Taliban" is a radical Islamist movement of the Sunni branch. The association originated in Afghanistan in the early 1990s after the withdrawal of Soviet troops from the country. It was founded by Pashtuns - an Iranian people, a significant part of whom inhabit southern Afghanistan. The Taliban fought with the US army. In addition, they had a conflict with the even more radical Islamic organization ID-Khorasan.

In the Russian Federation, the "Taliban" was classified as a terrorist organization in 2003. In December 2024, the State Duma passed a law allowing organizations to be removed from the list of terrorist organizations by court decision. The draft law in the Russian Federation was initiated by seven senators and five deputies.

Official of the terrorist country goes to Washington for negotiations with the USA02.04.25, 03:11 • 16639 views

Today's decision is related to amendments to the federal law of the Russian Federation "On Countering Terrorism": the ban on the activities of an organization from the list of terrorist organizations may be suspended by a decision of a Russian court if it "has ceased to carry out activities aimed at promoting, justifying and supporting terrorism".

It should be noted that representatives of the Islamist movement "Taliban" regularly come to the Russian Federation, while the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Lavrov called the Taliban the "real power" in Afghanistan, and that Moscow's allies in Central Asia are "not indifferent" to the Afghan radical movement.

Addition

Currently, the "Taliban" is still present on the list of terrorist organizations banned in Russia.

Relying on the Taliban has not worked: Pakistan tries to put pressure on Afghan authorities, but it leads to an upsurge in violence17.01.25, 10:42 • 25298 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Afghanistan
United States
