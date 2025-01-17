Relying on the Taliban has not worked: Pakistan tries to put pressure on Afghan authorities, but it leads to an upsurge in violence

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Relying on the Taliban has not worked: Pakistan tries to put pressure on Afghan authorities, but it leads to an upsurge in violence

Relying on the Taliban has not worked: Pakistan tries to put pressure on Afghan authorities, but it leads to an upsurge in violence

Kyiv  •  UNN

The level of violence between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reached a 9-year high. In 2024, the number of victims of terrorist attacks in Pakistan increased by 66%, reaching 2,500 people.

The level of aggression between Kabul and Islamabad has risen to a nine-year high, and Pakistan's hopes that the new regime in Afghanistan would be more cooperative have so far proved to be in vain.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the FT.

Details

According to the Islamabad Center for Security Studies and Research, in 2024, terrorist attacks in Pakistan killed more than 2,500 civilians, security personnel and representatives of militant organizations, which is 66% more than in 2023, - many of them were killed by militant groups based in Afghanistan.

- the publication writes.

According to the Financial Times, since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021, then-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised Afghanistan for breaking the “shackles of slavery.

Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence Khana Faiz Hamid was photographed having tea with Islamist militant leaders in a Kabul hotel. Asim Munir, Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Army, called Afghanistan a “brotherly neighbor”.

- reminds FT.

Islamabad hoped that supporting the Afghan Taliban during its twenty-year insurgency-including providing sanctuary, weapons, funding, and medical care-would give it an advantage and protection along their shared 2,600-kilometer border.

But as violence has risen to a nine-year high, Islamabad's hope that the new regime would prove a more cooperative ally than its U.S.-backed predecessor has given way to security concerns.

“Pakistan is losing patience with the Afghan Taliban, who refuse to take action against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban,” said Asif Durrani, Pakistan's former special representative for Afghanistan, who left the post in September.

“They have done nothing but behave like ostriches burying their heads in the sand when we show them evidence that terrorism comes from their borders.

Taliban government minister Khalil Haqqani killed in Kabul - media11.12.24, 17:44 • 17677 views

The actions of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist organization in Pakistan and Afghanistan (founded in 2007):

The TTP has historical ties to the regime in Kabul and al-Qaeda, but operates independently. Recently, the organization's actions have caused concern among foreign investors and considerable outrage in China.

Increased attacks by the group, which is trying to impose its brand of harsh Sharia law in Pakistan's tribal border areas, have shaken investor confidence in Islamabad. Chinese workers have also been targeted by separatist militants, which has angered Chinese officials and jeopardized Beijing's $60 billion Belt and Road Initiative projects in the country.

- the publication writes.

A UN Security Council report published in July 2024 states that at least 6,000 Taliban fighters are currently operating from Afghanistan. According to analysts, the resurgence of the group, which is partly fueled by modern weapons, has negated much of the progress Pakistan had made in the fight against the Taliban by 2021.

German intelligence officer found dead in Pakistan13.01.25, 12:31 • 24314 views

Pakistan tried to put pressure on the Taliban to curb the TTP. Islamabad has launched air strikes on hideouts in Afghanistan, where Pakistani security forces claim that TTP militants are hiding.

(Pakistan) has adopted a military approach to the TTP, but it has not been successful”, 

- said Suhail Shahin, a Taliban spokesman.

He stated that the attacks are carried out by groups based in tribal areas inside Pakistan.

“Islamabad should reconsider its approach and adopt a more realistic approach aimed at solving the Taliban problem,” he emphasized.

Women are losing their rights in Afghanistan: denied access to education15.01.25, 16:14 • 26140 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

