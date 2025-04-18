Almost half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff updated the map of hostilities

Almost half of the 143 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky direction, and 21 of all the clashes occurred in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on March 18, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 143 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 94 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, used four missiles and dropped 151 KABs, and involved 3,029 kamikaze drones for destruction. The enemy also carried out 6,507 artillery shellings, including 143 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post, an air defense system, two missile troops and artillery and a UAV control point of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to advance in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Petropavlivka, Synkivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Novovodyane, Nadiya, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka and towards Hrekivka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversky direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Bilohorivka and in the direction of Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Stupochky.

Last day in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 11 times near Toretsk, Ozaryanivka and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 64 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Vodyane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by invaders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Rozlyv and Pryvilne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Huliaipilsky and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk region, there were 21 combat engagements over the past day, the enemy also launched 18 air strikes, using 25 KABs, and carried out 368 shellings, eight of which were from MLRS," the statement said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,500 occupiers in a day