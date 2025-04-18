The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,500 occupiers in a day
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,530 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks, 88 artillery systems, and 40 enemy armored fighting vehicles. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the Russians from 02.24.22 to 04.18.25 are estimated to be:
- personnel ‒ 938970 (+1530) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10662 (+8)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22257 (+40)
- artillery systems ‒ 26530 (+88)
- MLRS ‒ 1367 (+1)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1136 (+1)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 33065 (+140)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3145 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 44954 (+312)
- special equipment ‒ 3858 (+51)
During April 17, 114 combat engagements took place on the front, mostly in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones and carried out shelling.
