In Sumy, Russians attacked a bakery with drones: a driver was killed, an employee was injured

Russian troops launched a drone attack on a bakery in Sumy in the morning, killing a driver and injuring one employee, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on April 18, 2025, at about 05:00, the enemy attacked the enterprise, which is a leading manufacturer of bakery and confectionery products in the Sumy region, with 3 Geran-2 UAVs.

As a result of the enemy attack, a 61-year-old driver who was loading products was killed, and a 55-year-old employee of the enterprise was injured.

The premises of the bakery and vehicles were damaged.

The head of the Sumy RMA, Mykhailo Melnyk, specified on Facebook that "Easter bread production was damaged".



A pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the fact of committing war crimes that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

