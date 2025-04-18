Number of injured in the Russian attack in Kharkiv has risen to 82, including 6 children
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy strike in Kharkiv, 82 people were injured, including six children, and one person died, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.
As indicated, work is ongoing.
Let us remind you
On the morning of April 18, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, using, preliminarily, three Iskander-M ballistic missiles. A 79-year-old man died.