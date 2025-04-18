Number of injured in the Russian attack in Kharkiv has risen to 82, including 6 children

As a result of the enemy strike in Kharkiv, 82 people were injured, including six children, and one person died, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased to 82 people, including 6 children. 1 person died - reported in the State Emergency Service.

As indicated, work is ongoing.

Let us remind you

On the morning of April 18, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, using, preliminarily, three Iskander-M ballistic missiles. A 79-year-old man died.