Russian ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv: 98 injured already known

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10366 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40246 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42731 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76956 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30923 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86230 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68672 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153164 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88820 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90767 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51676 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 76916 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86206 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153146 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107441 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14524 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15311 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29874 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28700 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40898 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Russian ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv: 98 injured already known

Kyiv • UNN

 6090 views

As a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 98 civilians. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov.

Russian ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv: 98 injured already known

As a result of the morning enemy shelling of Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 98. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims continues to grow. Already 98 civilians in Kharkiv have been injured as a result of the morning shelling of the city

- wrote Mayor Terekhov.

According to the SES, a fire has already been extinguished in Kharkiv on the territory of a civilian enterprise after an enemy strike. At another address, at the site of the hit in a residential area, emergency rescue operations are being carried out.

Let us remind you

On the morning of April 18, the Russian army launched a missile strike on Kharkiv, using, preliminarily, three ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type. A 79-year-old man died.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
