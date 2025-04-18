Russian ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv: 98 injured already known

As a result of the morning enemy shelling of Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 98. This was announced by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims continues to grow. Already 98 civilians in Kharkiv have been injured as a result of the morning shelling of the city - wrote Mayor Terekhov.

According to the SES, a fire has already been extinguished in Kharkiv on the territory of a civilian enterprise after an enemy strike. At another address, at the site of the hit in a residential area, emergency rescue operations are being carried out.

Let us remind you

On the morning of April 18, the Russian army launched a missile strike on Kharkiv, using, preliminarily, three ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type. A 79-year-old man died.