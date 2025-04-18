Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 87

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10249 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39959 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42525 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76573 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30738 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85962 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68587 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152991 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88808 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90765 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Publications

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51322 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 76514 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85913 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152956 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107278 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14433 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15225 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29609 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28634 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40839 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 87

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7602 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on April 18, 87 people were injured, including 6 children. One person died, 17 are in the hospital, three are in extremely critical condition, houses and cars were damaged.

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 87

In Kharkiv, as a result of the Russian morning attack on April 18, the number of victims is 87, including six children. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

The occupiers attacked Kharkiv with three ballistic missiles, the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

As a result of the missile attack, 87 people were injured, including six children. 17 people were hospitalized in city hospitals. Currently, three victims are in critical condition. Unfortunately, one person died

- wrote Syniehubov.

According to Syniehubov, among those under the supervision of doctors are a 4-year-old girl, a one-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. He urged residents of the region not to neglect their own safety and to stay in safe places during air raids.

Window and door glazing was damaged in 20 apartment buildings in the Osnovyanskyi district. 25 cars were damaged

– wrote the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Let us remind you

In the morning of April 18, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with missiles, hitting a multi-story building. According to the mayor Ihor Terekhov, the occupiers used Iskander-M ballistic missiles for the attack, the number of victims continues to grow.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
9K720 Iskander
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,520.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,585.15