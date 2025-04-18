Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 87

In Kharkiv, as a result of the Russian morning attack on April 18, the number of victims is 87, including six children. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Details

The occupiers attacked Kharkiv with three ballistic missiles, the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

As a result of the missile attack, 87 people were injured, including six children. 17 people were hospitalized in city hospitals. Currently, three victims are in critical condition. Unfortunately, one person died - wrote Syniehubov.

According to Syniehubov, among those under the supervision of doctors are a 4-year-old girl, a one-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. He urged residents of the region not to neglect their own safety and to stay in safe places during air raids.

Window and door glazing was damaged in 20 apartment buildings in the Osnovyanskyi district. 25 cars were damaged – wrote the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Let us remind you

In the morning of April 18, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with missiles, hitting a multi-story building. According to the mayor Ihor Terekhov, the occupiers used Iskander-M ballistic missiles for the attack, the number of victims continues to grow.