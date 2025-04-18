More than 60 people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: consequences shown

One person died and more than 60 were injured as a result of a large-scale missile attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the Russian army used three Iskander-M ballistic missiles to attack the city, said the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, and the Prosecutor General's Office on Friday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

More than 60 people injured in the morning shelling of Kharkiv - wrote Terekhov in Telegram.

Details

According to the investigation, on April 18, at about 5:10 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. The Osnovyanskyi district was under attack.

The hits were recorded in a residential quarter among apartment buildings. Another missile hit a civilian enterprise, causing a fire, the prosecutor's office said.

"A 79-year-old man who was in his apartment during the shelling was killed," the prosecutor's office said.

At the same time, the prosecutor's office's data on the victims differ, as the agency indicated, 59 people were injured and suffered acute shock. Among the victims are four girls aged 3, 4, 14 and 16, as well as a 17-year-old boy.

"It was preliminarily established that the Russian army used three Iskander-M ballistic missiles to attack the city," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

