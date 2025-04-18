More than 60 people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: consequences shown

$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10249 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39959 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42525 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76573 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30738 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85962 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68587 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152991 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88808 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90765 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51398 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 76605 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85989 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153007 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107316 views
Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14449 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15241 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29677 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28650 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40857 views
More than 60 people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4084 views

On the morning of April 18, the Russian army launched a missile strike on Kharkiv, using three Iskander-M ballistic missiles. A 79-year-old man died, and more than 60 people were injured, including children.

More than 60 people injured in Russian ballistic missile strike on Kharkiv: consequences shown

One person died and more than 60 were injured as a result of a large-scale missile attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the Russian army used three Iskander-M ballistic missiles to attack the city, said the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, and the Prosecutor General's Office on Friday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

More than 60 people injured in the morning shelling of Kharkiv

- wrote Terekhov in Telegram.

Details

According to the investigation, on April 18, at about 5:10 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. The Osnovyanskyi district was under attack.

The hits were recorded in a residential quarter among apartment buildings. Another missile hit a civilian enterprise, causing a fire, the prosecutor's office said.

"A 79-year-old man who was in his apartment during the shelling was killed," the prosecutor's office said.

At the same time, the prosecutor's office's data on the victims differ, as the agency indicated, 59 people were injured and suffered acute shock. Among the victims are four girls aged 3, 4, 14 and 16, as well as a 17-year-old boy.

"It was preliminarily established that the Russian army used three Iskander-M ballistic missiles to attack the city," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city18.04.25, 07:28 • 62318 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ihor Terekhov
9K720 Iskander
Kharkiv
