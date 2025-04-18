Occupant base was hit near Mariupol - City Council

A base of occupiers was hit near temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Mariupol City Council reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Around 2 a.m. in the village of Nikolsky near Mariupol, the location of Russian military personnel was hit," the city council said, citing the Center for the Study of Occupation.

"We are clarifying the results, but preliminarily at least 10 affected occupiers and three units of damaged vehicles. Whether it was a deliberate attack or the result of Russian air defense operations is unknown," the Center for the Study of Occupation noted.

