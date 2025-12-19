Foreigners started enrolling in Ukrainian universities more often: how many were admitted this year

This year, about 5,500 foreign students have been admitted to Ukrainian higher education institutions, which is more than half a thousand more than last year, Serhiy Babak, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This year, the number of foreign students in Ukrainian higher education institutions increased by more than half a thousand. In 2025, 5,475 foreign students were admitted to Ukrainian higher education institutions. This is 534 more than in 2024 (4,941) - Babak said.

What professions they choose

According to him, foreign students most often choose management for admission, "this year it has become an undisputed leader."

"Consistently high demand remains for medicine, law and computer science," said the head of the parliamentary education committee.

At the same time, according to him, foreign applicants continue to choose humanitarian and economic specialties, "which indicates the diversity of their educational requests."

Regarding territorial distribution

"Overall, I haven't noticed any particular changes here. Most of them study in Kyiv, as well as in Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions. These regions continue to be the main educational centers of Ukraine and platforms for international academic cooperation," Babak said.

Addition

As UNN reported in response to a request to the Ministry of Education and Science, 20,502 foreign students study in Ukrainian higher education institutions, most of whom are from China and Azerbaijan. There are more than 400 students with Russian citizenship in Ukraine.