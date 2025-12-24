Rules for AI use and education from age 14: Hryshyna clarified the law on academic integrity

The draft law No. 10392, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, does not introduce punitive sanctions, but establishes transparent European standards for education and scientific activity. This was announced by the co-author of the draft law, Yulia Hryshyna, writes UNN.

Details

One of the most discussed aspects of the document was the use of AI. Hryshyna refuted rumors about a complete ban on technologies in education.

AI is not completely prohibited. The draft law only establishes clear rules for its use in educational and scientific activities – in particular, the requirement to indicate AI assistance where appropriate. This corresponds to European practice and protects authorship and academic integrity. – Hryshyna explained.

Educational measures instead of punishments

The parliamentarian also commented on the norm regarding responsibility from the age of 14. She emphasized that the goal is not repression against schoolchildren, but the formation of ethical behavior from an early age.

The mention of the possibility of responding to violations from the age of 14 does not mean punitive sanctions. It is about educational measures: working with students and parents, forming a culture of integrity, and not punishment. – Hryshyna clarified.

New responsibilities of educational institutions

According to the law adopted on December 18, each educational institution is obliged to create its own system for ensuring integrity. It should include clear mechanisms for checking works for plagiarism, fabrication, or academic sabotage. Yulia Hryshyna emphasized that "the draft law does not introduce stricter" responsibility, but specifies and modernizes the rules, makes the procedures for considering violations more transparent, and reduces the possibilities for their concealment or toleration.

Concluding the explanation, the MP added: "The draft law extends unified and clear rules of academic integrity to all levels of education and officially enshrines European standards in this area."

