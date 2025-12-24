Rules for AI use and education from age 14: Hryshyna clarified the law on academic integrity

$42.100.05
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 1316 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 1846 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 3466 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 8304 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16838 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 14015 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 16671 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33476 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 49056 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 67253 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 8300 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 17586 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 17948 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 5630 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 7284 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
03:03 PM • 1332 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 1108 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 1860 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 8320 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16849 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 1674 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 17710 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 7664 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 33519 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 30455 views
Rules for AI use and education from age 14: Hryshyna clarified the law on academic integrity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

MP Yuliia Hryshyna clarified that Bill No. 10392 establishes European standards for education, not punitive sanctions. The document provides for rules for AI use and educational measures for students aged 14 and over.

Rules for AI use and education from age 14: Hryshyna clarified the law on academic integrity

The draft law No. 10392, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, does not introduce punitive sanctions, but establishes transparent European standards for education and scientific activity. This was announced by the co-author of the draft law, Yulia Hryshyna, writes UNN.

Details

One of the most discussed aspects of the document was the use of AI. Hryshyna refuted rumors about a complete ban on technologies in education.

AI is not completely prohibited. The draft law only establishes clear rules for its use in educational and scientific activities – in particular, the requirement to indicate AI assistance where appropriate. This corresponds to European practice and protects authorship and academic integrity.

– Hryshyna explained.

Educational measures instead of punishments

The parliamentarian also commented on the norm regarding responsibility from the age of 14. She emphasized that the goal is not repression against schoolchildren, but the formation of ethical behavior from an early age.

The mention of the possibility of responding to violations from the age of 14 does not mean punitive sanctions. It is about educational measures: working with students and parents, forming a culture of integrity, and not punishment.

– Hryshyna clarified.

New responsibilities of educational institutions

According to the law adopted on December 18, each educational institution is obliged to create its own system for ensuring integrity. It should include clear mechanisms for checking works for plagiarism, fabrication, or academic sabotage. Yulia Hryshyna emphasized that "the draft law does not introduce stricter" responsibility, but specifies and modernizes the rules, makes the procedures for considering violations more transparent, and reduces the possibilities for their concealment or toleration.

Concluding the explanation, the MP added: "The draft law extends unified and clear rules of academic integrity to all levels of education and officially enshrines European standards in this area."

Winter admission to the "zero course": the Ministry of Education and Science clarified the rules for preparing for university24.12.25, 17:10 • 290 views

Stepan Haftko

Education
Sanctions
Verkhovna Rada