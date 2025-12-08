$42.060.13
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
01:00 PM • 3868 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
12:25 PM • 7092 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 8726 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
10:53 AM • 14762 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 10324 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
10:00 AM • 11239 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 11747 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 10042 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
08:10 AM • 23749 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
01:00 PM • 3878 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
12:25 PM • 7102 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:53 AM • 14765 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
08:10 AM • 23754 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
08:10 AM • 23754 views
Student scholarships to double from September - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

From September 2026, student scholarships at educational institutions will double. The State Budget-2026 provides UAH 6.6 billion for scholarship payments.

Student scholarships to double from September - Ministry of Finance

The 2026 Budget provides for a twofold increase in student scholarships starting in September, the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 allocates UAH 6.6 billion for academic and named scholarships for students of educational institutions. This is UAH 1.2 billion more than in 2025.

The new, increased scholarship amounts will come into effect on September 1, 2026.

Higher education institutions

Starting September 2026, university students will receive the following increased scholarships:

  • the President of Ukraine's scholarship will increase from UAH 10,000 to UAH 20,000 per month;
    • the Verkhovna Rada scholarship — from UAH 4,400 to UAH 8,800;
      • the Cabinet of Ministers scholarship — from UAH 4,000 to UAH 8,000;
        • the minimum academic scholarship — from UAH 2,000 to UAH 4,000;
          • the increased academic scholarship (for special achievements) — from UAH 2,910 to UAH 5,820;
            • the industry-specific scholarship — from UAH 2,550 to UAH 5,100;
              • the industry-specific scholarship (increased) — from UAH 3,710 to UAH 7,420.

                Professional pre-higher education institutions (colleges)

                An increase is also foreseen for college students:

                • the President of Ukraine's scholarship will increase from UAH 7,600 to UAH 15,200;
                  • the Verkhovna Rada scholarship — from UAH 3,320 to UAH 6,640;
                    • the minimum academic scholarship — from UAH 1,510 to UAH 3,020;
                      • the increased academic scholarship (for special achievements) — from UAH 2,197 to UAH 4,394;
                        • the industry-specific scholarship — from UAH 1,930 to UAH 3,860;
                          • the industry-specific scholarship (increased)  — from UAH 2,809 to UAH 5,618.

                            Julia Shramko

                            SocietyEducation
                            State budget
                            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                            Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
                            Verkhovna Rada