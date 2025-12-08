Student scholarships to double from September - Ministry of Finance

The 2026 Budget provides for a twofold increase in student scholarships starting in September, the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 allocates UAH 6.6 billion for academic and named scholarships for students of educational institutions. This is UAH 1.2 billion more than in 2025.

The new, increased scholarship amounts will come into effect on September 1, 2026.

Higher education institutions

Starting September 2026, university students will receive the following increased scholarships:

the President of Ukraine's scholarship will increase from UAH 10,000 to UAH 20,000 per month;

the Verkhovna Rada scholarship — from UAH 4,400 to UAH 8,800;

the Cabinet of Ministers scholarship — from UAH 4,000 to UAH 8,000;

the minimum academic scholarship — from UAH 2,000 to UAH 4,000;

the increased academic scholarship (for special achievements) — from UAH 2,910 to UAH 5,820;

the industry-specific scholarship — from UAH 2,550 to UAH 5,100;

the industry-specific scholarship (increased) — from UAH 3,710 to UAH 7,420.

Professional pre-higher education institutions (colleges)

An increase is also foreseen for college students:

the President of Ukraine's scholarship will increase from UAH 7,600 to UAH 15,200;

the Verkhovna Rada scholarship — from UAH 3,320 to UAH 6,640;

the minimum academic scholarship — from UAH 1,510 to UAH 3,020;

the increased academic scholarship (for special achievements) — from UAH 2,197 to UAH 4,394;

the industry-specific scholarship — from UAH 1,930 to UAH 3,860;

the industry-specific scholarship (increased) — from UAH 2,809 to UAH 5,618.

Salary increases for teachers and student scholarships, a check-up program: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Svyrydenko