Killed two teenagers with a knife: investigation into former teacher completed in Vinnytsia region, he may face life imprisonment

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia, the investigation into a former teacher accused of the premeditated murder of two teenagers has been completed. He faces a long prison sentence, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The crime occurred on the morning of September 10 on one of the streets of Sharhorod: a 23-year-old assailant inflicted fatal knife wounds on two boys aged 15 and 16 due to a personal conflict. He was detained by police in a field 5 km from the crime scene.

The pre-trial investigation established that the detainee, at the time of the crime, was fully aware of his actions and could control them.

The man is accused of committing premeditated murder of two people (p. 1 part 2 of article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

Currently, the man is in custody.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings regarding the wounding of two military personnel of the TCC in Dnipro.