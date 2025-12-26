$41.930.22
01:36 PM
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Killed two teenagers with a knife: investigation into former teacher completed in Vinnytsia region, he may face life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The investigation into the former teacher accused of the intentional murder of two teenagers aged 15 and 16 has been completed in the Vinnytsia region. He faces a long prison sentence for the crime committed on September 10 in Shargorod.

Killed two teenagers with a knife: investigation into former teacher completed in Vinnytsia region, he may face life imprisonment
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia, the investigation into a former teacher accused of the premeditated murder of two teenagers has been completed. He faces a long prison sentence, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The crime occurred on the morning of September 10 on one of the streets of Sharhorod: a 23-year-old assailant inflicted fatal knife wounds on two boys aged 15 and 16 due to a personal conflict. He was detained by police in a field 5 km from the crime scene.

The pre-trial investigation established that the detainee, at the time of the crime, was fully aware of his actions and could control them.

The man is accused of committing premeditated murder of two people (p. 1 part 2 of article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

Currently, the man is in custody.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings regarding the wounding of two military personnel of the TCC in Dnipro.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Dnipro
Ukraine