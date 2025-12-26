Stabbing of two TCR servicemen in Dnipro: proceedings opened

Police have opened a criminal case regarding the wounding of two TCR servicemen in Dnipro, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reported, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred around 2:40 PM on December 25 on Kalynova Street in the Amur-Nizhnyodniprovskyi district of Dnipro.

"During the notification measures, a man attacked two TCR servicemen, as a result of which they received stab wounds. The victims were hospitalized," the report says.

In order to stop the illegal actions, "one of the servicemen fired several warning shots into the air."

"The attacker was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the report says.

Regarding the wounding of servicemen, investigators opened a criminal case under Part 2, 3 of Article 350 (threat or violence against an official or a citizen performing public duties) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - reported the police.

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Man stabs two TCR servicemen in Dnipro: shots fired into the air to apprehend him