December 25, 04:14 PM
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
December 25, 10:58 AM • 58844 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 09:42 AM • 61167 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 75784 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
December 25, 09:14 AM • 37860 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 27663 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 20879 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM • 67622 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 83774 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 36060 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Stabbing of two TCR servicemen in Dnipro: proceedings opened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

On December 25, a man attacked two TCR servicemen in Dnipro, inflicting stab wounds on them. The police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of threat or violence against an official.

Stabbing of two TCR servicemen in Dnipro: proceedings opened

Police have opened a criminal case regarding the wounding of two TCR servicemen in Dnipro, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reported, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred around 2:40 PM on December 25 on Kalynova Street in the Amur-Nizhnyodniprovskyi district of Dnipro.

"During the notification measures, a man attacked two TCR servicemen, as a result of which they received stab wounds. The victims were hospitalized," the report says.

In order to stop the illegal actions, "one of the servicemen fired several warning shots into the air."

"The attacker was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the report says.

Regarding the wounding of servicemen, investigators opened a criminal case under Part 2, 3 of Article 350 (threat or violence against an official or a citizen performing public duties) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- reported the police.

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Man stabs two TCR servicemen in Dnipro: shots fired into the air to apprehend him
25.12.25, 16:21

Julia Shramko

