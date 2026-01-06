House, cars, and $20,000 in cash: court deems assets of former head of TCC and SP family unfounded

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the SAPO prosecutor's claim and recognized as unfounded the assets of the family of the former head of one of the regional TCC and SPs totaling over UAH 3.8 million. This was reported by SAPO, according to UNN.

This refers to a house with a land plot, two cars registered to the official's wife, and 20 thousand US dollars acquired by the couple.

The panel of judges of the HACC ruled to seize the house with land, as well as the value of one of the cars in the amount of UAH 786,300, in favor of the state.

The court's decision can be appealed within 30 days from the date of drawing up the full text of the decision.

It should be noted that an analysis of the official's and his family's income and expenses established the impossibility of acquiring the specified property at the expense of legal income. In addition, it was found that the mentioned property was purchased with cash, while legal income was spent by the family mainly without cash. - SAPO reports.

The lawsuit was filed based on materials from the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and the State Bureau of Investigation.

SAPO and NABU completed the investigation of a case concerning a corrupt scheme in the construction sector, which could have caused the state over UAH 1 billion in damages. Six individuals, including a former minister and state secretary, have been notified of suspicion.