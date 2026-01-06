$42.420.13
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 5184 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 21139 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 36448 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 39838 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 65644 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 118927 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 54550 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
January 5, 12:32 PM • 53005 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47417 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Publications
Exclusives
House, cars, and $20,000 in cash: court deems assets of former head of TCC and SP family unfounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the SAP's claim, recognizing as unfounded the assets of the family of the former head of one of the regional TCC and SPs, totaling over UAH 3.8 million. A house with land and the value of one of the cars were seized in favor of the state.

House, cars, and $20,000 in cash: court deems assets of former head of TCC and SP family unfounded

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the SAPO prosecutor's claim and recognized as unfounded the assets of the family of the former head of one of the regional TCC and SPs totaling over UAH 3.8 million. This was reported by SAPO, according to UNN.

Details

This refers to a house with a land plot, two cars registered to the official's wife, and 20 thousand US dollars acquired by the couple.

The panel of judges of the HACC ruled to seize the house with land, as well as the value of one of the cars in the amount of UAH 786,300, in favor of the state.

The court ruled to seize the house with land, as well as the value of one of the cars in the amount of UAH 786,300, in favor of the state.

- the post says.

The court's decision can be appealed within 30 days from the date of drawing up the full text of the decision.

It should be noted that an analysis of the official's and his family's income and expenses established the impossibility of acquiring the specified property at the expense of legal income. In addition, it was found that the mentioned property was purchased with cash, while legal income was spent by the family mainly without cash.

- SAPO reports.

The lawsuit was filed based on materials from the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Recall

SAPO and NABU completed the investigation of a case concerning a corrupt scheme in the construction sector, which could have caused the state over UAH 1 billion in damages. Six individuals, including a former minister and state secretary, have been notified of suspicion.

