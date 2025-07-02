Sun and warmth: Ukraine plunges into summer weather, rains leave the regions

On Wednesday, July 2, the weather in most regions of Ukraine will be determined by an anticyclone from Western Europe, which will bring clearer skies, no precipitation, and a gradual increase in atmospheric pressure. At the same time, the cyclone from the northeast is finally losing its influence on the territory of Ukraine, leaving only occasional rains in the east of the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Forecasters predict that most regions will be cloudy with clearings. No precipitation, except for the Left Bank, where short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in places during the day.

The air temperature at night will be from +10 to +15 degrees, in the south — up to +18°. During the day, the air will warm up to +20…+25°, and in the western and southwestern regions — up to +29°.

A northwestern wind will persist at a speed of 7–12 m/s

In Kyiv today, there will be light cloudiness. The air temperature during the day will be +23°.

In Lviv on Tuesday, it will be clear. During the day, up to +26° is expected.

In Lutsk, it will be clear, with a daytime temperature of +26°.

In Rivne, clear weather is expected today, with forecasters predicting up to +27° during the day.

In Ternopil on July 2, it will be up to +26° during the day, clear.

In Khmelnytskyi, it will be clear throughout the day, with the air warming up to +25° during the day.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be clear, with +27° during the day.

In Uzhgorod today, thermometers will show +30° during the day, clear.

In Chernivtsi on Tuesday - clear, +27° during the day.

In Vinnytsia today, it will be +13°...+26°, almost cloudless.

In Zhytomyr on Tuesday, it will be +25° during the day, with light cloudiness.

In Chernihiv, thermometers will show +14°...+23°, with light cloudiness.

In Cherkasy today, it will be +23° during the day, cloudy with clearings.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the temperature during the day will be up to +25°, cloudy with clearings.

In Poltava - light cloudiness, air temperature +14°...+20°, rain.

In Odesa on July 2 - light cloudiness, temperature +28° during the day.

In Kherson on Tuesday, it will be +27° during the day, with light cloudiness.

In Mykolaiv today, there will be light cloudiness, with +28° during the day.

In Zaporizhzhia, the temperature during the day will be +23°, light cloudiness, possible light rain.

In Sumy today, the air temperature during the day will be +20°, light cloudiness, possible thunderstorm.

In Kharkiv - light cloudiness, temperature +19° during the day, rain.

In Dnipro, the temperature during the day will be +23°, light cloudiness, light rain.

In Simferopol on Tuesday, there will be light cloudiness, +14°...+23°.

In Kramatorsk today, it will be cloudy with clearings, possible rain, with a daytime temperature of +22°.

In Sievierodonetsk - cloudy with clearings, daytime temperature +22°, rain.

