MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors

06:26 AM
Kyiv • UNN

 1546 views

The full list of MTV Video Music Awards 2025 winners has been announced. Lady Gaga triumphed in 12 nominations and received the "Artist of the Year" award; Ariana Grande won three awards, including "Video of the Year."

The full list of MTV Video Music Awards 2025 winners has been announced. Lady Gaga not only triumphed with 12 nominations but also managed to be in two places at once: as part of her "Mayhem Bal" tour at Madison Square Garden, and at the MTV VMAs 2025 ceremony.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian and CNN.

Details

The winners of the prestigious MTV Video Music Awards 2025 ceremony, which took place recently, have been announced. Lady Gaga topped the list of nominees with 12 nominations. The pop star won the first "Moon Person" trophy of the evening — Artist of the Year. The American singer and music producer received it from Lenny Kravitz.

I can't describe what this means to me

- Lady Gaga said in an emotional address.

The star singer-songwriter dedicated the award to her fans.

In her speech, Lady Gaga said she couldn't stay until the end of the awards ceremony because she had to perform at Madison Square Garden as part of her sold-out Mayhem tour. Interestingly, Lady Gaga's performances of "Abracadabra" and "The Dead Dance" were broadcast as a recording during the ceremony.

Another winner was Ariana Grande, who won three awards, including the Moon Person Awards for Video of the Year.

This project is about the hard work that heals all kinds of trauma, comes home to our younger selves, and creates safety in our own lives, which is a lifelong process and a daily exercise. If you are on this path, please keep going, because I promise there are brighter days ahead

- Grande said, accepting the award.

Sabrina Carpenter received three awards. The American actress, singer, and model, along with dancers carrying signs calling for transgender rights, performed several songs. Among them was "Tears" from the album "Man's Best Friend."

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift also "shone" at the ceremony. It should be noted that both shared the most VMA wins – 30 each.

But this time, the stars were only nominated in the "Artist of the Year" category.

Full list of winners

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Ceremony

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead" *WINNER

Billie Eilish – "BIRDS OF A FATHER"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With A Smile"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT."

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year award on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year award on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga - *WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – "Ordinary"

Billie Eilish – "BIRDS OF A FATHER"

Doechii – "Anxiety"

Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"

Gracie Abrams – "I Love You, I'm Sorry"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With A Smile"

Lorde – "What Was That"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." - *WINNER

Tate McRae - "Sports Car"

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - "Timeless"

Best New Artist

Alex Warren *WINNER

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande *WINNER

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Best Album

Bad Bunny - "I DREAMED I COULD TAKE A PHOTO"

Kendrick Lamar - "GNX"

Lady Gaga - "Mayhem"

Morgan Wallen - "I’m The Problem"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n’ Sweet" *WINNER

The Weeknd - "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Best Collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman ft. Luke Combs - "Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "Luther"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die With A Smile" *WINNERS

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – "Pour Me A Drink"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT."

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – "Sunset Blvd"

Best Pop Hit

Alex Warren – "Ordinary"

Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" *WINNER

Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With A Smile"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT."

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii – "Anxiety"

Drake – "NOKIA"

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me"

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

LL COOL J ft. Eminem – "Murdergram Deux"

Travis Scott – "4X4"

Best R&B

Chris Brown – "Residuals"

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – "MUTT (REMIX)"

Mariah Carey – "Type Dangerous" *WINNER

PARTYNEXTDOOR - "N o C h i l l"

Summer Walker – "Heart Of A Woman"

SZA – "Drive"

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - "Timeless"

MTV Push Performance of the Year

August 2024: Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

September 2024: Ayra Starr, "Last Heartbreak Song"

October 2024: Mark Ambor, "Belong Together"

November 2024: Lay Bankz, "Graveyard"

December 2024: Dasha, "Bye Bye Bye"

January 2025: KATSEYE, "Touch" - *WINNER

February 2025: Jordan Adetunji, "Kelani"

March 2025: Leon Thomas, "Yes, It Is"

April 2025: Livingston, "Shadow"

May 2025: Damiano David, "Next Summer"

June 2025: Gigi Perez, "Sailor Song"

July 2025: Role Model, "Sally, When The Wine Runs Out"

