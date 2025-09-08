MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
The full list of MTV Video Music Awards 2025 winners has been announced. Lady Gaga triumphed in 12 nominations and received the "Artist of the Year" award; Ariana Grande won three awards, including "Video of the Year."
The winners of the prestigious MTV Video Music Awards 2025 ceremony, which took place recently, have been announced. Lady Gaga topped the list of nominees with 12 nominations. The pop star won the first "Moon Person" trophy of the evening — Artist of the Year. The American singer and music producer received it from Lenny Kravitz.
I can't describe what this means to me
The star singer-songwriter dedicated the award to her fans.
In her speech, Lady Gaga said she couldn't stay until the end of the awards ceremony because she had to perform at Madison Square Garden as part of her sold-out Mayhem tour. Interestingly, Lady Gaga's performances of "Abracadabra" and "The Dead Dance" were broadcast as a recording during the ceremony.
Another winner was Ariana Grande, who won three awards, including the Moon Person Awards for Video of the Year.
This project is about the hard work that heals all kinds of trauma, comes home to our younger selves, and creates safety in our own lives, which is a lifelong process and a daily exercise. If you are on this path, please keep going, because I promise there are brighter days ahead
Sabrina Carpenter received three awards. The American actress, singer, and model, along with dancers carrying signs calling for transgender rights, performed several songs. Among them was "Tears" from the album "Man's Best Friend."
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift also "shone" at the ceremony. It should be noted that both shared the most VMA wins – 30 each.
But this time, the stars were only nominated in the "Artist of the Year" category.
Full list of winners
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Ceremony
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead" *WINNER
Billie Eilish – "BIRDS OF A FATHER"
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With A Smile"
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT."
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless"
Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year award on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards.
Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year award on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga - *WINNER
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Song of the Year
Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
Billie Eilish – "BIRDS OF A FATHER"
Doechii – "Anxiety"
Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"
Gracie Abrams – "I Love You, I'm Sorry"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With A Smile"
Lorde – "What Was That"
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT." - *WINNER
Tate McRae - "Sports Car"
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - "Timeless"
Best New Artist
Alex Warren *WINNER
Ella Langley
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
sombr
The Marías
Best Pop Artist
Ariana Grande *WINNER
Charli XCX
Justin Bieber
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Best Album
Bad Bunny - "I DREAMED I COULD TAKE A PHOTO"
Kendrick Lamar - "GNX"
Lady Gaga - "Mayhem"
Morgan Wallen - "I’m The Problem"
Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n’ Sweet" *WINNER
The Weeknd - "Hurry Up Tomorrow"
Best Collaboration
Bailey Zimmerman ft. Luke Combs - "Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)"
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "Luther"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die With A Smile" *WINNERS
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – "Pour Me A Drink"
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT."
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – "Sunset Blvd"
Best Pop Hit
Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
Ariana Grande – "brighter days ahead" *WINNER
Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With A Smile"
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – "APT."
Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
Best Hip-Hop
Doechii – "Anxiety"
Drake – "NOKIA"
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me"
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
LL COOL J ft. Eminem – "Murdergram Deux"
Travis Scott – "4X4"
Best R&B
Chris Brown – "Residuals"
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – "MUTT (REMIX)"
Mariah Carey – "Type Dangerous" *WINNER
PARTYNEXTDOOR - "N o C h i l l"
Summer Walker – "Heart Of A Woman"
SZA – "Drive"
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - "Timeless"
MTV Push Performance of the Year
August 2024: Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
September 2024: Ayra Starr, "Last Heartbreak Song"
October 2024: Mark Ambor, "Belong Together"
November 2024: Lay Bankz, "Graveyard"
December 2024: Dasha, "Bye Bye Bye"
January 2025: KATSEYE, "Touch" - *WINNER
February 2025: Jordan Adetunji, "Kelani"
March 2025: Leon Thomas, "Yes, It Is"
April 2025: Livingston, "Shadow"
May 2025: Damiano David, "Next Summer"
June 2025: Gigi Perez, "Sailor Song"
July 2025: Role Model, "Sally, When The Wine Runs Out"
