Russia planned to build 2062 vessels by 2035, but real funding has been secured for only 593. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

More than 1,500 projects remain in question: a significant part of the contracts are either not confirmed by customers or exist only on paper. In particular, ice-class vessels for the Northern Sea Route also did not receive proper funding: out of 115 planned, only 5 are actually being built.

The "quota under keel" programs, under which permits for fishing or marine resources are issued in exchange for investments in new vessels, provided real orders for only 67 units.

The CPD also noted that shipbuilding in Russia costs 2.5–3 times more than in China. This became possible due to low labor productivity, technological backwardness, weak automation and robotization, as well as expensive capital and labor.

There is no progress in civil shipbuilding, Russian shipyards remain in a state of stagnation. The Kremlin is trying to demonstrate imaginary "power", but economic instability, the decline of key industries, and a budget focused exclusively on war turn such plans of the Russian Federation into empty propaganda with meager results.