Russia failed to implement its ship construction plan: only 593 out of 2062 received funding - CPD

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
December 23, 03:52 PM • 17089 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 32534 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 41028 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 49557 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 34462 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 39683 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 20532 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18640 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24163 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39570 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3m/s
82%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNSDecember 23, 09:21 PM • 11456 views
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperationDecember 23, 09:42 PM • 10706 views
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideoDecember 24, 12:39 AM • 13156 views
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - mediaVideo01:12 AM • 8060 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideo04:30 AM • 8288 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 41032 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 27890 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 49561 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 39685 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 97009 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Chernihiv
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 202 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 26362 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 24694 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 28153 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 30177 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Social network
Film

Russia failed to implement its ship construction plan: only 593 out of 2062 received funding - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Russia planned to build 2062 vessels by 2035, but funding has been secured for only 593, casting doubt on over 1500 projects. Ship construction in Russia is 2.5–3 times more expensive than in China due to low labor productivity and technological backwardness.

Russia failed to implement its ship construction plan: only 593 out of 2062 received funding - CPD
Photo: NSDC CPD

Russia planned to build 2062 vessels by 2035, but real funding has been secured for only 593. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

More than 1,500 projects remain in question: a significant part of the contracts are either not confirmed by customers or exist only on paper. In particular, ice-class vessels for the Northern Sea Route also did not receive proper funding: out of 115 planned, only 5 are actually being built.

The "quota under keel" programs, under which permits for fishing or marine resources are issued in exchange for investments in new vessels, provided real orders for only 67 units.

- the message says.

The CPD also noted that shipbuilding in Russia costs 2.5–3 times more than in China. This became possible due to low labor productivity, technological backwardness, weak automation and robotization, as well as expensive capital and labor.

There is no progress in civil shipbuilding, Russian shipyards remain in a state of stagnation. The Kremlin is trying to demonstrate imaginary "power", but economic instability, the decline of key industries, and a budget focused exclusively on war turn such plans of the Russian Federation into empty propaganda with meager results.

- stated the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

In Russia, the introduction of a single user identifier for all Internet platforms is being discussed. They want to make it immutable and link it to a phone number to "more accurately count the audience".

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Russian propaganda
State budget
Social network
War in Ukraine
China
Ukraine