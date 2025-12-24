Pope Leo expressed "great sorrow" over Russia's rejection of calls for a ceasefire

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
December 23, 03:52 PM • 16436 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 30907 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 38860 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 47387 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 33439 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 38331 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 20223 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18569 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24097 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39495 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3m/s
82%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNSDecember 23, 09:21 PM • 10573 views
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperationDecember 23, 09:42 PM • 9618 views
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideoDecember 24, 12:39 AM • 12172 views
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - mediaVideo01:12 AM • 6698 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideo04:30 AM • 5988 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 38860 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 26844 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 47387 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 38331 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 96089 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv
Israel
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 25903 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 24322 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 27854 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 29878 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 52468 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Film
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Pope Leo expressed "great sorrow" over Russia's rejection of calls for a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Pope Leo XIV called for a global Christmas ceasefire, expressing sorrow over Russia's rejection of the request. The Pontiff hopes for 24 hours of peace worldwide.

Pope Leo expressed "great sorrow" over Russia's rejection of calls for a ceasefire

Pope Leo XIV called for a global ceasefire for Christmas, expressing "great sadness" that "Russia seems to have rejected the request" for it, UNN reports with reference to Vatican News.

Details

"I once again appeal to all people of good will with a request to observe a day of peace at least on the day of the Savior's birth," the pontiff said on Tuesday.

Indeed, among the things that cause me great sadness these days is that Russia seems to have rejected the request for a Christmas truce

- noted Pope Leo.

Speaking about conflicts in general, the pontiff said: "I hope we will be heard and there will be 24 hours, one day of peace throughout the world."

Pope Leo confirmed his readiness to visit Ukraine: the Vatican is preparing a plan for a possible arrival14.12.25, 11:52 • 8542 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
New Year
War in Ukraine
Pope Leo XIV