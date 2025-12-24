Pope Leo expressed "great sorrow" over Russia's rejection of calls for a ceasefire

Pope Leo XIV called for a global ceasefire for Christmas, expressing "great sadness" that "Russia seems to have rejected the request" for it, UNN reports with reference to Vatican News.

"I once again appeal to all people of good will with a request to observe a day of peace at least on the day of the Savior's birth," the pontiff said on Tuesday.

Indeed, among the things that cause me great sadness these days is that Russia seems to have rejected the request for a Christmas truce