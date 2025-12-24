Pope Leo expressed "great sorrow" over Russia's rejection of calls for a ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
Pope Leo XIV called for a global Christmas ceasefire, expressing sorrow over Russia's rejection of the request. The Pontiff hopes for 24 hours of peace worldwide.
Details
"I once again appeal to all people of good will with a request to observe a day of peace at least on the day of the Savior's birth," the pontiff said on Tuesday.
Indeed, among the things that cause me great sadness these days is that Russia seems to have rejected the request for a Christmas truce
Speaking about conflicts in general, the pontiff said: "I hope we will be heard and there will be 24 hours, one day of peace throughout the world."
