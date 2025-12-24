$42.100.05
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Believers celebrate Christmas Eve: OCU spoke about the traditions of 12 dishes and the meaning of kutia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

Today, believers celebrate Christmas Eve according to the Gregorian and New Julian calendars. The OCU spoke about traditions, including 12 Lenten dishes and the central dish - kutia.

Believers celebrate Christmas Eve: OCU spoke about the traditions of 12 dishes and the meaning of kutia

Today, believers celebrate Christmas Eve according to the Gregorian and New Julian calendars. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine spoke about the traditions, particularly regarding the 12 dishes, UNN reports.

Details

"In church tradition, Christmas Eve is called the Eve of the Nativity of Christ. This is a much-anticipated day, which concludes the forty-day Christmas fast, and the anticipation of great joy – the birth of the Savior of the world – begins. In our churches on this day, there is a quiet solemnity, prayer, and the light of hope," the OCU said.

As noted, "the statutory services today consist of great hours and pictorials, and then the Liturgy according to the rite of St. Basil the Great is performed." "Clergy wear white vestments – as a sign of God's Light and spiritual purity, as well as the joy that fills the soul on the eve of the Nativity of Christ," the report says.

"For Ukrainian families, Christmas Eve is a time of unity and love for their family, filled with ancient traditions and coziness. If possible, hosts prepare up to 12 Lenten dishes, invite relatives to a common table, and bring 'dinner' to their parents," the OCU indicated.

The central dish, as noted, is kutia, or kolivo – boiled wheat with honey and poppy seeds, which is tasted first. Wheat grain symbolizes eternal life, honey – heavenly joy and bliss, and poppy seeds embody the continuation of the family, the OCU explained.

"It is interesting that the tradition of preparing exactly 12 dishes for Christmas Eve was formed gradually. The symbol of this number is associated with the months of the year or with the apostles, but in everyday life it meant a full and generous table. The dishes had to be different in taste and composition so that the year would be sufficient and without shortage," the OCU said.

As indicated, after the end of the divine service and with the appearance of the first star in the sky, which reminds us of the Star of Bethlehem, the family gathers at the table. Carols are heard in the house – a sincere prayer in song that glorifies the birth of Christ and brings the good news of peace, goodness, and hope.

"Now, in a time of difficult trials and war, they are trying to deprive us of peace, quiet, and family warmth. But we know: light is always stronger than darkness, life overcomes death, and love overcomes fear. With faith in our hearts, we pray and hope that with God's help, Ukraine will stand and win. For Christ was born to save us and give the world light, peace, and hope," the OCU emphasized.

Frosts to visit Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Christmas Eve

Julia Shramko

SocietyCulture
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Orthodox Church of Ukraine
Ukraine