Legendary actor Graham Greene dies at 73: "Dances with Wolves" star passes away

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
07:02 AM • 4246 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13388 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 11924 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 30077 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 42269 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 57073 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 48510 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 191956 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 108410 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 202851 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.1m/s
50%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 147938 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 147559 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 134908 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 132145 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 125023 views
Publications
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 5326 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13389 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 57073 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 84693 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 202851 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Pattinson
Andriy Parubiy
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 30075 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 41409 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 170982 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 298745 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 317788 views
Actual
The Guardian
COVID-19
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136
Fake news

Legendary actor Graham Greene dies at 73: "Dances with Wolves" star passes away

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

Canadian actor Graham Greene, an Oscar nominee for his role in "Dances with Wolves," has died in Toronto at the age of 73 after a long illness. He was the voice of North American indigenous peoples in world cinema.

Legendary actor Graham Greene dies at 73: "Dances with Wolves" star passes away

Legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene, an Oscar nominee for his role in the cult film "Dances with Wolves", has passed away. The artist, who became the voice and face of North American indigenous peoples in world cinema, died in Toronto at the age of 73 after a long illness. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Graham Greene, one of the most famous representatives of Canada's indigenous peoples in Hollywood cinema, an actor who left a significant mark on world culture, died in a Toronto hospital at the age of 74. His death was confirmed by agent Michael Greene, who noted.

He was a wonderful person with moral and ethical principles, and we will always miss him. Now he is finally free.

- said Michael Greene.

The future actor was born in 1952 in Ohsweken, Six Nations Reserve in Ontario. His creative path began with work as a sound engineer, but later he found his calling on stage and in cinema. Greene got his first roles in Canadian theaters and TV series in the 1970s, and his debut in big cinema took place in 1983 in the film "Run Brave."

True recognition came with the role of a Lakota Sioux shaman in Kevin Costner's western "Dances with Wolves" (1990). His performance earned Greene an Oscar nomination and opened the doors to Hollywood. Subsequently, the actor starred in a number of iconic films: "Thunderheart," "Maverick," "Die Hard with a Vengeance," "The Green Mile," as well as in the popular franchise "Twilight. Saga: New Moon."

Even in his mature age, Greene remained extremely in demand. He appeared in Taika Waititi's series "Reservation Dogs," HBO's dystopian "The Last of Us," as well as Taylor Sheridan's projects "1883" and "Tulsa King." At the time of his death, the actor was working on several new works that are still awaiting premiere.

Artist of cult cartoons "Treasure Island" and "Doctor Aybolit" dies9/1/25, 5:00 PM • 2748 views

Throughout his career, Graham Greene won numerous awards, including a Grammy, a Gemini, and a Canadian Screen Award. He also has a star on Canada's Walk of Fame. In June 2024, he received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for his contributions to the performing arts.

Greene himself repeatedly emphasized that stereotypes about indigenous peoples had long dominated the film industry. 

Indigenous people have always had an incredible sense of humor. And that's what I wanted to show – that the lives of our families are full of love, joy, and laughter.

– Greene emphasized in his interviews.

The actor is survived by his wife Hilary Blackmore, with whom he lived for 35 years, daughter Lily Lazar-Greene, and grandson Tarlo.

Graham Greene will forever remain in history as an artist who changed the perception of indigenous peoples in cinema and gave the world vivid and sincere images.

"The Sopranos" star Jerry Adler dies at 968/24/25, 7:46 PM • 8693 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Robert Pattinson
The Guardian
Canada