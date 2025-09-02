Legendary actor Graham Greene dies at 73: "Dances with Wolves" star passes away

Legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene, an Oscar nominee for his role in the cult film "Dances with Wolves", has passed away. The artist, who became the voice and face of North American indigenous peoples in world cinema, died in Toronto at the age of 73 after a long illness. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Graham Greene, one of the most famous representatives of Canada's indigenous peoples in Hollywood cinema, an actor who left a significant mark on world culture, died in a Toronto hospital at the age of 74. His death was confirmed by agent Michael Greene, who noted.

He was a wonderful person with moral and ethical principles, and we will always miss him. Now he is finally free. - said Michael Greene.

The future actor was born in 1952 in Ohsweken, Six Nations Reserve in Ontario. His creative path began with work as a sound engineer, but later he found his calling on stage and in cinema. Greene got his first roles in Canadian theaters and TV series in the 1970s, and his debut in big cinema took place in 1983 in the film "Run Brave."

True recognition came with the role of a Lakota Sioux shaman in Kevin Costner's western "Dances with Wolves" (1990). His performance earned Greene an Oscar nomination and opened the doors to Hollywood. Subsequently, the actor starred in a number of iconic films: "Thunderheart," "Maverick," "Die Hard with a Vengeance," "The Green Mile," as well as in the popular franchise "Twilight. Saga: New Moon."

Even in his mature age, Greene remained extremely in demand. He appeared in Taika Waititi's series "Reservation Dogs," HBO's dystopian "The Last of Us," as well as Taylor Sheridan's projects "1883" and "Tulsa King." At the time of his death, the actor was working on several new works that are still awaiting premiere.

Artist of cult cartoons "Treasure Island" and "Doctor Aybolit" dies

Throughout his career, Graham Greene won numerous awards, including a Grammy, a Gemini, and a Canadian Screen Award. He also has a star on Canada's Walk of Fame. In June 2024, he received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for his contributions to the performing arts.

Greene himself repeatedly emphasized that stereotypes about indigenous peoples had long dominated the film industry.

Indigenous people have always had an incredible sense of humor. And that's what I wanted to show – that the lives of our families are full of love, joy, and laughter. – Greene emphasized in his interviews.

The actor is survived by his wife Hilary Blackmore, with whom he lived for 35 years, daughter Lily Lazar-Greene, and grandson Tarlo.

Graham Greene will forever remain in history as an artist who changed the perception of indigenous peoples in cinema and gave the world vivid and sincere images.

"The Sopranos" star Jerry Adler dies at 96